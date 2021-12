After Wednesday night’s turkey of a loss against the Detroit Red Wings, the Blues get to face their biggest divisional rival. The Blues have an afternoon tilt today with the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s scheduled for 2:30, which is an hour earlier than the original planned start. Why? Because the game was originally scheduled for inclusion in ABC’s Thanksgiving Showdown, but PR issues (to make the understatement of the decade) involving the Blackhawks makes it less than appropriate for them to be a team featured on national TV on Black Friday.

