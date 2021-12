Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is placing its COVID vaccine mandate policy on hold for its employees until this preliminary ruling is finalized. The decisions follow U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp's blocking of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, ruling that it was issued improperly, followed by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's sweeping ruling on Tuesday that blocked vaccine mandates from being administered nationwide.

