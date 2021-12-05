ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Network’s Stacey Dales reports that Cardinals’ coach Kliff Kingsbury confirms Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play in Week 13 against the Bears. Murray has been sidelined with a high-ankle issue that’s kept him out of the lineup since October 28th. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Murray is a +250...

www.sportsgrid.com

Mercury News

3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, including the possible returns of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the Arizona Cardinals and Christian Jones’ coin-toss snafu

The Chicago Bears returned to practice Wednesday to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. Along with Justin Fields returning to practice in a limited capacity, here are three things we heard. 1. The Bears are watching the statuses of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray 'Hopeful' to Play Sunday After Long Absence

The term "hopeful" has been tossed around like a rag doll at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility for over a month. Don't let the 2-1 record in quarterback Kyler Murray's absence (due to an ankle injury) fool you: The Cardinals have missed Murray's uncanny ability to make leftovers out of scraps with the ball in his hands.
NFL
Mercury News

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears play host to the Arizona Cardinals, including Kyler Murray’s potential return and a crowd on edge — plus our Week 13 predictions

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start his second straight game in place of Justin Fields on Sunday as the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field. As Fields recovers from broken ribs, Dalton will try to push the Bears to a second straight win against a much more difficult opponent than the winless Detroit Lions team he beat last week.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins active vs. Bears

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins are active against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three games because of injuries. Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) returned to practice this week. Both players were...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Film study: Bears can’t contain Kyler Murray on the ground

Breaking down the biggest players of the Bears’ depressing, soggy 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday:. The Cardinals were already ahead by seven when quarterback Kyler Murray took a shotgun snap from the Bears’ 9 with just under two minutes to play in the first quarter. On third down,...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Many Happy Returns: Cardinals Top Bears With Murray, Hopkins

CHICAGO – Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned to the field. The Cardinals won on the road – again – and by double digits – again. By that measure, it was like the Cards were back to normal, after a bye week and after their quarterback and star wide receiver had missed more than a month and three games with their injuries. Sure, by the end of Sunday's 33-22 win over the Bears at cold, windy and wet Soldier Field, perhaps it didn't look quite as pretty as some others.
NFL
editorials24.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, more affecting Week 13 rankings

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Devante Parker have combined to miss a season’s worth of games so far, and when any return — perhaps as early as Week 13 — fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions will be affected. Not all appear to be in position to play this week, though, so get the latest updates on these players and how they’ll affect this week’s fantasy rankings.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears observations: Defense overmatched by Kyler Murray

The Bears are who we thought they were. Playing the extremely talented, and NFC leading Arizona Cardinals, Matt Nagy’s team looked overmatched from the jump. The result was a 33-22 loss that was never particularly competitive. If you tuned out partway through, here are the three biggest takeaways from the dreary game on a dreary Sunday.
NFL
The Independent

Kyler Murray inspires Arizona Cardinals to victory over Chicago Bears

The Arizona Cardinals remain on course for the number one seed in the NFC play-offs after improving their record to 10-2 with victory over the Chicago Bears Quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a month on the sidelines with an ankle injury to throw for two touchdowns and run in two more in the 33-22 win on the road.Murray’s opposite number, Andy Dalton, threw four interceptions as the Bears slipped to 4-8.Good to be back 👌 pic.twitter.com/ToCgNGmP3N— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and Chris Godwin set a team record with 15 receptions as the Tampa...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Kyler Murray shows Bears what they need to do

For a moment — just a moment — Sunday, it looked as though it might be one of those days for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. On his first play from scrimmage in five weeks — on a cold, rainy, dreary December day in Chicago that he’s not accustomed to — he tried to throw a pass and lost the ball.
NFL
