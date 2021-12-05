ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Scales scores first Celtic goal in emphatic victory against Dundee United

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Scales scored his first Celtic goal in an emphatic 3-0 victory over Dundee United. The former Shamrock Rovers defender showed composure to net late on as Celtic recorded a fifth consecutive away victory in the cinch Premiership to cut the gap on leaders Rangers to four points. Tom...

