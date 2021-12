For the fourth consecutive round, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard maintained the LPGA Q-Series top spot, shooting a 4-under 68 on Friday to take a two-shot lead over her competitors. As she inches closer to earning medalist honors just as she did in Stage II, Roussin-Bouchard remains the only player to have shot all rounds of Q-Series in the 60s this week. Play was delayed two hours due to heavy fog with the sixth round beginning at 9:30 a.m., but nothing seemed to deter the 21-year-old in Dothan, Ala.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO