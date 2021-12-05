ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harav Aryeh Yudilevitz to visit the United States

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat opportunity for success in every aspect of your life!. Rav Aryeh is a giant in Torah and Chesed, and also...

FOX 2

Tracking COVID omicron in the United States

After a slow start, the United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. Viruses mutate constantly. To find and track new versions of the coronavirus, scientists analyze the genetic makeup of a portion […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Increased Demand for Immigration to the United States

During times of turmoil, there is a greater urge for people to self-reflect and evaluate their life choices. The lockdowns of the pandemic forced people to spend more time at home and prompted them to assess their standard of living. In search of better healthcare, a more robust economy, and a more stable political environment, there is now an increased demand for immigration to the United States. With surging interest in migrating to the U.S., the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which allows an investor and the investor’s qualifying dependents (i.e., spouse and children under 21 years of age) to obtain the U.S. Green Card with an investment of $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S., is becoming increasingly popular. Families around the world choose to partake in the EB-5 program because of the many benefits of immigration to the U.S., including access to better healthcare, quality education, economic stability, and career opportunities.
IMMIGRATION
thegazette.com

A dystopian reality: Living in the United States

It’s almost two years into this era of the novel coronavirus. While this is an ongoing health crisis this country and its leaders have managed to politicize it. This same country and its leaders have also failed to protect the most at-risk citizens from harm and have disadvantaged them in almost every way imaginable to uphold the status quo and keep those in positions of privilege comfortable.
POLITICS
Palm Beach Daily News

The United States of Authoritarianism

On Nov. 22, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, based in Stockholm, Sweden, released its 2021 report on “The Global State of Democracy.”  “Democracy is at risk,” the report’s introduction begins. “Its survival is endangered by a perfect storm of threats, both from within and from a rising tide of authoritarianism.”...
U.S. POLITICS
libertywingspan.com

New COVID variant in the United States

With the availability of vaccinations and boosters, family and friends were able to reunite for a Thanksgiving feast, marking a transition towards normalcy. However, reports of a newly identified coronavirus variant, named Omicron, have prompted a state of uncertainty and concern worldwide. “. It certainly shows the signs of being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
plattecountylandmark.com

The United States legal system

In last week’s Ponder the Thought column, Guy Speckman wrote: ” I think, we have the best legal system in the world.”. I do not know which country has the best legal system, if there even is a best one, but I wonder how one arrives at such a conclusion. Did you study the legal systems of other countries and compare the pros and cons of each? Or is your thinking based on the belief that the USA is ‘the greatest country in the world?’ Whenever one makes such generalizing statements the risk is, that knowledgeable people could point to a number of weaknesses.
PLATTE CITY, MO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

United States, Maryland Flags lowered

President Joseph R. Bidenordered the United States Flag to be flown athalf-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Thursday, December 9, 2021. This is to pay respect to former United States Senator Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman, and war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. Robert Joseph Dole passed away on December 5, 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
stockinvestor.com

Is the United States Becoming a Banana Republic?

“When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you — when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — you may know that your society is doomed.” — Francisco d’Aconia’s “Money Speech” from “Atlas Shrugged”
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous Volcanoes in the United States

Volcanic eruptions don’t occur only in faraway lands. The U.S. is dotted with active volcanoes poised to erupt at any minute. The U.S. Geological Survey points out there are 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, of which 500 have a recorded history of erupting, sending off rivers of lava and plumes of noxious gas. (These are […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. It was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum...
RELIGION
orcasound.com

The United States of Insanity

Though I am in no way a fan of their type of music nor do I think I have ever heard their music, I have heard Insane Clown Posse. Probably because of all the controversy surrounding them. This doc is not here to debate their musical talent or validity. Rather it is centered around a case the rap duo has brought against their own government. A case which involves the First Amendment in the American Constitution. An important case. Who would have thunk it!
MUSIC
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
AFP

US-led anti-IS coalition ends Iraq combat mission

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, the alliance and its host country said Thursday. - 'Clandestine presence' - Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that "the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year".
MILITARY
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Bodies draped in white sheets lined the roadside near Tuxtla Gutierrez in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, where a truck transporting some 160 migrants -- most from Central America -- overturned Thursday. Passengers, bleeding and with broken bones, lay in the road crying out in pain after the latest disaster to befall desperate people traveling through Mexico in search of a better life in the United States. More than 100 people were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY

