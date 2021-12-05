ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Grand Ole Opry Singer Stonewall Jackson Dies At 89

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Grand Ole Opry member Stonewall Jackson passed away Saturday morning (December 4) at the age of 89, following a battle with vascular dementia, a family member confirmed. The "Don't Be Angry" singer was born in Tabor City, North Carolina in 1932 and moved to Nashville in 1956 looking...

wkkj.iheart.com

