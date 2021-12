How did Auburn, Alabama, get its name, and why is it referred to as “the loveliest village?” A new book, “Auburn: A History in Street Names,” authored by Sam Hendrix, provides a comprehensive history of the city of Auburn and so much more. The book tells the stories of the “village” and its people, street by street, act by act, over nearly two centuries.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO