Fauci says he hopes U.S. travel ban from southern Africa can be lifted in ‘reasonable period’

By Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he hopes the ban on...

Biden says U.S. inflation has likely peaked

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that inflation has likely peaked in the United States and is likely to come down faster than most people expect. “I think you’ll see it change … more rapidly than … most people think,” he told reporters at the...
Fauci suggests South Africa travel ban could be short-lived

The ban on noncitizen U.S. entry from South Africa and seven other southern African nations might be short-lived, according to the Biden administration's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. "In real time, literally on a daily basis, we're reevaluating that policy," Fauci said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union"...
Covid: South Africa's president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans

South Africa's president has condemned travel bans enacted against his country and its neighbours over the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Cyril Ramaphosa said he was "deeply disappointed" by the action, which he described as unjustified, and called for the bans to be urgently lifted. The UK, EU and US are...
Canada bans travellers from southern Africa as concerns mount over coronavirus variant

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Canada will be banning the entry of all foreign nationals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days as concerns over a new coronavirus variant grow. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said individuals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days and are currently in Canada are being asked to quarantine now and to go for a COVID-19 test. The countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Those individuals must remain in quarantine until they receive a negative result, he said. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said there are currently no direct flights from the region to Canada. Canadians and other permanent residents returning to Canada from the region through another country must take a negative COVID-19 test in the third country. They will also be tested upon arrival in Canada, Duclos said, and will quarantine until they have proof of a negative test. He said these individuals will then be released to quarantine somewhere safe, but must be tested once again on day eight. Duclos said Global Affairs Canada will also be issuing a travel advisory, asking all Canadians not to travel to southern Africa, noting the government is “acting quickly to protect the health and safety of Canadians.” According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, laboratories across Canada have been “alerted” to the B.1.1.529 variant, and have “searched for possible detections.” “But to date there are no indications of the variant’s presence in Canada,” Tam said. “There have not been any identifications of this variant through post-arrival testing of travellers to date.” While the variant is still being studied, Tam said it is considered “unusual” due to the high number of mutations. “Due to the potential for increased transmissibility and the possibility of increased resistance to vaccine induced protection, we’re concerned about this new variant and are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” she told reporters. Tam said it is “very difficult” to keep the mutation out of Canada “entirely.” “The border is never 100 per cent, but each layer provides an additional layer of protection,” she said. While the travel ban currently only covers seven countries, Alghabra said officials will continue to monitor data from around the world as well as from tests conducted at the border. “We’ll take additional precautionary measures if necessary,” he said, adding that officials will be “constantly” re-evaluating and reassessing the list of affected countries. A ‘VARIANT OF CONCERN’ The news from Canada comes just after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, and named it “Omicron.” According to the WHO, the variant was first reported from South Africa on Nov. 24. Since then, cases of the variant have been reported in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. The WHO said this variant has a “large number of mutations,” some of which “are concerning.” “Preliminary evidence suggests and increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs,” a press release reads. According to the WHO, the number of cases of this variant “appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa,” Fears over the variant have prompted several countries including Britain, the U.S. and the European Union to tighten their border controls. But, speaking at a media briefing on Friday, South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the travel bans are against the norms and standards of the WHO. With a file from Reuters.
U.S. issues general licenses allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Friday formalized guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan, providing protection to senders and financial institutions from U.S. sanctions on the Taliban as the country faces a deepening humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. The Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing...
UN secretary-general in isolation after coronavirus contact

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that Guterres has shown no symptoms and tested negative for the virus Tuesday afternoon.“Out of an abundance of caution, he has canceled all his engagements for today and is working from home until he is tested again tomorrow,” the spokesman said.Among the events Guterres planned to skip was Wednesday night’s annual awards dinner of the United Nations Correspondents Association, where he had been scheduled to be the guest of honor.On Thursday, Guterres was slated to...
Omicron Travel Bans Will Hinder U.S. Africa Policy

November 30, 2021 1:50 pm (EST) When scientists in Botswana and South Africa identified the COVID-19 Omicron variant, they moved quickly to share that information internationally. The response from much of the world was to announce travel bans on Southern African states. Those restrictions are a brutal blow to Southern African economies and morale, even prompting a statement of concern from the UN secretary-general.
China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

