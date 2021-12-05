ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron variant found in at least 15 U.S. states -CDC chief

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 U.S. states so far, but the Delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. “We know we...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

CDC: First confirmed case of omicron variant detected in the U.S.

As predicted by many leading U.S. health officials, the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in the U.S. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that a case of the omicron variant was confirmed by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health. The individual was a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

U.S. omicron cases mostly mild so far, CDC chief says

NEW YORK >> More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the coronavirus omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Iowa Has Received So Far

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 7, the U.S. has sent 582,057,445 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 177.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
AFP

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday expanded authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds, amid growing concern over the Omicron variant's ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots. The FDA's decision comes a day after the companies released the results of lab tests that showed three doses appeared effective against Omicron, while two doses were probably not enough to stop infection -- though they may still prevent severe disease. Even before Omicron emerged, there had been concerns about waning immunity over time, and the United States and many other northern hemisphere countries are experiencing winter waves driven by the currently dominant Delta strain. The expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) applies six months after the primary vaccination series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Reuters#Abc News#Delta
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy