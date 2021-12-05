ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb squad evacuate 50 homes in Derby as man arrested over ‘explosive substance’

By Sam Hancock and Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

More than 50 homes in Derby have been evacuated and a bomb squad called in after police discovered a number of “suspicious items” while conducting a search in a residential property on Sunday morning.

A man was arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive device, Derbyshire Police said, after officers discovered the items at a house in Normanton.

Military bomb disposal experts were called in and firefighters were also pictured at the scene, while dozens of homes on King Alfred Street – and neighbouring Monk Street and Wolfa Street – were evacuated.

There is “no indication at this time that this is a terror-related incident,” Chief Superintendent Tracy Lewis said in a statement at 8pm, adding that police were continuing their enquiries into the incident.

Meanwhile, residents faced the prospect of a night shut out of their homes while the operation continued, with Ch Sup Tracy saying there was “currently no indication” when they could expect to return home.

Police said they were liaising with Derby City Council to help those who require temporary accommodation.

The force had previously urged people to “stay away” until the roads had been deemed safe again.

Officers had arrived at the address on King Alfred Street at around 11.30am on Sunday, the force said.

Local businesses, including the betting shop Ladbrokes, were also reported to have closed while police dealt with the incident and, according to Derbyshire Live , set up a 50-metre “exclusion zone”.

“I would first like to thank everyone for their support and understanding during today’s incident,” Ch Sup Tracy said.

“At the forefront of our minds is the safety of all those in the area as well as staff at the scene, and I know they are working hard to allow people back as quickly as it is safe to do so.

“I am also aware that people will be concerned due to the evacuation and I would like to reassure them that there is no indication at this time that this is a terror related incident.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing an explosive substance and officers from the force are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

“I would urge anyone who has any information that may be of interest to the investigation team to contact the force.”

The Independent

The Independent

