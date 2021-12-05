ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Ravens: 5 bold predictions for this week's game

The last three weeks have been a nightmare for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After winning four in a row, the Steelers have gone 0-2-1 in their last three and are on the outside looking in for the playoffs. This week the Steelers continue to hold onto the season by a thread but things don’t look great.

Here are our five bold predictions for this week and spoiler alert, they aren’t all good.

Najee Harris tops 100 yards of offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2JzW_0dEenivD00
P (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Come Hell or high water, the Steelers find ways to get Najee Harris the football and it pays off with more than 100 yards of offense. These numbers could come mostly as a receiver but nevertheless, Harris will see more touches this week and make the most of them.

No bounce back for Ben Roethlisberger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAj4S_0dEenivD00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The 2021 season has not been what Ben Roethlisberger had hoped for when he re-worked his contract to come back. Up until the last few weeks, Big Ben had at least been efficient with the football even if the passing offense hadn’t been dynamic. I don’t look for Roethlisberger to get things back on track this week as the offensive line continues to struggle and that puts Roethlisberger under pressure all game long.

T.J. Watt steps up with 2 sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2qAa_0dEenivD00
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Despite missing two starts this season with injuries, outside linebacker T.J. Watt is among the best pass rushers in the league. He was shut out last week and spent all week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But now he’s back and got an extra week of rest to let those injuries heal. It pays off with at least two sacks of Lamar Jackson.

Pittsburgh turns it over 3 times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMZFF_0dEenivD00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough to win when you cannot take care of the football. The Ravens haven’t been great at creating turnovers and the Steelers have taken pretty good care of the football but turnovers could be the team’s undoing this week.

The score is close but the game is not

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZReX_0dEenivD00

This game feels like it is going to play out like this. Ravens come out fast and get a big lead on the Steelers. Late in the game, the Steelers charge back and try to make a comeback before Ravens kicker Justin Tucker seals the win for the Ravens. The score will look like it was close but the box score will tell another story.

Comments / 0

