Put these books on your holiday shopping list

It’s holiday shopping time, whether you need a last-minute gift for the eighth day of Hanukkah or Christmas presents to tuck under the tree. And don’t forget the folks who have December birthdays, too.

Here are a few recommendations for food-related books, offering something for everyone who’s made the nice list (including yourself).

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide , by Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras: An encyclopedia spanning the globe, this serves up an assortment of fascinating foods to eat (Rwandan akabanga, a chili oil rated 30 times hotter than a jalapeño), restaurants to visit (the Pizza Pi boat afloat off the shore of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands), beverages to imbibe (cocktails served on the rocks with iceberg shards in Newfoundland and Labrador), and events to attend (Taiwan’s Jinshan Fire Fishing Festival).

Sephardi: Cooking the History , by Hélène Jawhara Piñer: Sephardic cuisine — that of the Jews who were expelled from Spain and Portugal during the Inquisition of the 15th century — is rich with flavor, spice, and history. Included are recipes dating to the 13th century and covering the diaspora, many of which have been recorded because they were evidence in trials convicting Jews for failing to convert to Christianity. A Brazilian meat pie, Moroccan pancakes, and cheese empanadas from Spain’s Toledo (which had a significant Jewish population in the Middle Ages) are just a few of the historical dishes.

Let Me Fix You a Plate: A Tale of Two Kitchens , by Elizabeth Lilly: A celebration of multicultural families, this children’s book tells the story of a family road trip filled with delicious food at relatives’ houses. The grandparents in West Virginia serve sausage and toast with blackberry jam for breakfast; later, Mamaw and her grandchildren make a banana pudding. Next, Abuela in Florida offers tostones, arroz, and flan, as well as arepas with queso blanco. Food is love in every language and in every cuisine.

The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book , by Maile Carpenter and the Editors of Food Network Magazine: More than 110 kid-friendly recipes for muffins and quick breads, brownies and bars, cookies, cupcakes, fun foods like a Jenga set made of blondies, and even fake-out cakes — desserts made to look like spaghetti and meatballs or a grilled cheese sandwich (complete with an ooey, gooey pudding filling that looks like melty cheese). Tidbits of food trivia and kitchen tips are mixed in, too, along with a word search and other games.

Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America , by Mayukh Sen: You may already know of Marcella Hazan, a legend who was noted for teaching Italian cooking. But do you know the story of Chao Yang Buwei, who wrote a best-selling English language Chinese cookbook and popularized terms such as “stir fry?” How about Elena Zelayeta, who lost her sight as an adult but still cooked in her own restaurants and hosted a TV cooking show? The other women profiled are Madeleine Kamman, Julie Sahni, Nahmieh Batmanglij, and Norma Shirley. Each deserves to be known and celebrated.

Be sure to go to indiebound.org to locate your closest independent bookstore; these small community shops need all the love and support we can give them.

Wish them “happy holidays” by buying from them.