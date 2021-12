The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing back Homebuilders Week, a week-long online webinar series slated for Jan. 24-28, 2022. “More than 16,000 people participated in this year’s first Homebuilders Week, far exceeding our expectations and making it an easy decision to bring the series back in 2022,” said Charlie Becker, EAA’s director of chapters and homebuilt community manager. “We’ve taken the input received from presenters and participants to improve our goal of sharing information and knowledge when it comes to constructing a safe and fun aircraft.”

