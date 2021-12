This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Using a rowing machine is an excellent way to get a full-body workout in while also exercising your mind and improving focus. The Hydrow Rower, with its sleek design and touch screen, stands out from other popular rowers thanks to its library of immersive instructional videos, similar to Peloton or iFit. It's CNET's pick for the best rowing machine overall -- and now until Dec. 5, it's on sale for $500 off. Oh, and it's one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year. (Gayle King has reportedly already given the rower to some of her friends.)

