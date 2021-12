The Sparks Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an east Sparks bank on Thursday afternoon. It happened at the U.S. Bank at 2818 Vista Blvd. at about 3 p.m. Police said the man walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money. Police described him as white in his 50s or 60s with gray hair. He wore glasses, a black mask, dark clothing and gloves.

SPARKS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO