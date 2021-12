Returning to the online multiplayer of Halo was almost a religious experience. OK, so I may be overreacting a little bit, but my word, it’s great to be back. Personally, Halo 3 is the best multiplayer I’ve ever played. I spent an ungodly amount of hours online with it. There’re few games that handle as tightly as Halo, and no-one can touch the balance it strikes between the thrill of a gunfight and the methodical pace each fight has. Halo Infinite multiplayer feels incredible. For an older gamer, I don’t feel out of touch or too old to keep up with the youngsters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO