Wyoming State

Budenske: It's time to expand Medicaid in Wyoming

Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

The anti-Medicaid Expansion outfit likes to tout the idea of “medical freedom.”. These “medical freedom” advocates maintain that keeping the federal government out of our lives is a primary goal to insure individual freedom, while they regularly accept big bucks from that same federal government to support the waning...

trib.com

greensboro.com

Nicole Dozier: No more baby steps: It’s past time for full Medicaid expansion

The landmark Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still young at 10 and a half years old and it has been challenged and bullied by conservative politicians across the country. Today, however, it’s clear that the law is here to stay and that many of those same politicians who opposed it now realize how much the ACA has to offer and have fully accepted it. Indeed, one state after another — 38 at this point — has accepted Medicaid expansion after it was made voluntary by the Supreme Court.
HEALTH
stateofreform.com

The unique dental care barriers for Maryland’s Medicaid, elderly, and migrant communities

The Task Force on Oral Health in Maryland met Thursday to share updates from several workgroups, including the Medicaid, elderly population, and migrant community groups. Each group worked under the task force’s previously established framework to identify barriers to dental care for their respective populations. Get the latest state-specific policy...
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Death rates declined in states that expanded Medicaid in 2014, study shows

In a sign that the expansion of Medicaid has really worked, new research finds that death rates have declined in states that expanded the public health insurance program. Medicaid expansion began in 2014 as part of the Affordable Care Act -- also known as "Obamacare" -- and has provided health coverage for an additional 12 million Americans. Expansion is optional, and nearly one-quarter of states have not yet expanded access to Medicaid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kaiser Family Foundation

State Policies Expanding Access to Behavioral Health Care in Medicaid

Behavioral health conditions—including mental illnesses and substance use disorder (SUD)—are especially common among Medicaid enrollees and have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to address these issues have been a focus in Medicaid at the federal level, including in the 2018 SUPPORT Act and more recently in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided enhanced Medicaid funding for certain behavioral health providers and mobile crisis services. The proposed Build Back Better Act (BBBA) passed by the House of Representatives on November 19, 2021 would build on both ARPA provisions and also expand funding for community mental health services. Also, CMS under the Biden Administration has identified behavioral health policy and investments as a key federal Medicaid priority.
HEALTH
Lusk Herald

Use of Wyoming’s ARPA funds topic of town hall meeting

CHEYENNE —Five state leaders chosen by Gov. Mark Gordon for what he has named his “Strike Team” met in a virtual town hall Friday to discuss plans for spending upwards of $1 billion in federal funding coming to Wyoming. “The core of what we are talking about is a strategy...
WYOMING STATE
The Courier-Tribune

Letter: Reader says a Medicaid expansion is needed and argues John Hood's opposition

A recent John Hood letter details his opposition to Medicaid expansion, and he makes some wild claims. First, he says that supporters think the expansion is free. No, we don't. We understand how taxation works and that an expansion funded by taxes is inherently not free. However, taxpayer funding means it is heavily reduced in per-person spending since everybody is contributing. Hood knows this, but that doesn't fit his narrative.
ASHEBORO, NC
foxbaltimore.com

New stimulus payments arrive next week. Some families will get $1,800. Here's why.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan authorized a lot of money to be sent to the American people in various ways. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law back in March, $1,400 payments were sent directly to most people. The bill also delivered money to people suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19 in other ways. One of the things the bill did was to expand the federal Child Tax Credit and make the first half of that credit payable directly to families.
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
northwestmoinfo.com

Minimum Wage to Raise on January 1st

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says the state minimum wage rate for 2022 has been set at $11.15 per hour for private employers. It becomes effective on January 1st of 2022. Missouri’s minimum wage increases 85 cents per hour through 2023. That is part of Proposition B,...
RETAIL

