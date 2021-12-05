Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Tiffany Plaza Mall in Farmingville

Suffolk County police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Farmingville early this morning.

A group of people were involved in a fight in the parking lot of Tiffany Plaza Mall at 1075 Portion Road when at least one person fired shots around 3 a.m.

“This seems to be a random event, just two groups had a fight,” says Det. Kevin Beyrer. “We don't have any indication of gang involvement. That could change, but we don't have any indication right now.”

A witness told News 12 he was in Los Amigos when heard what he believed to be gunshots fired outside in the parking lot. He says he ran outside and found his friend on the ground, who later died.

Another witness told News 12 her friend was also shot and is recovering at a hospital.

There is a bullet hole through a large glass window at a nearby business.

Los Amigos told News 12 it had no comment on the incident.

News 12 also reached out to the nearby Minx nightclub and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.