Perry graduate first recipient of David and Kim Bridges Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TIFTON — Skylar Victoria Mizell, a biology major from Perry, was named the first ever recipient of the David and Kim Bridges Award for the top bachelor’s degree graduate participating in the recent commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The award was named for ABAC President David Bridges and his wife, Kim, earlier in the ceremony. It was previously called the ABAC Alumni Association Award. Bridges has announced his impending retirement from ABAC.

Mizell received a plaque and a check for $500 from the ABAC Alumni Association, which sponsors the award and conducts the interviews that lead to the selection of the winner. The recipient of the award must participate in the commencement ceremony.

ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said the award is based on scholarship, leadership, and citizenship and is presented to a graduate receiving a four-year degree from ABAC.

With a grade-point average of 3.87 on a 4.00 scale, Mizell was a President’s List and Dean’s List selection. She was a scholarship recipient and a member of the prestigious Phi Kappa Phi Chapter at ABAC.

During her time at ABAC, Mizell enjoyed working in the Thrash Wellness Center and as a lifeguard at the Foundation Legacy Pool.

Mizell was the secretary for the Young Farmers and Ranchers, recruitment director for the Pre-Dental Society, and a member of both ATOM (Advancing Toward Occupations in Medicine) and the Tau Delta Kappa Tri Beta Chapter.

In 2018, Mizell received an American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention, and in 2021, she presented her research findings at the National Conference of Undergraduate Research.

One of her professors said, “She was a great student because she asked appropriate questions at the right time. She is confident in her abilities while staying grounded and modest. These are rare traits in students.”

Another professor added, “She is driven and will not stop until she achieves any and every goal she sets for herself.”

“The impact that ABAC has left on my life is truly amazing, and I preach to prospective students about the greatness associated with this college,” Mizell said. “I thank God for leading me here, and this college will always hold a special place in my heart.”

A total of 228 students participated in the two commencement ceremonies that ABAC conducted recently. Spring semester classes begin on Jan. 12.