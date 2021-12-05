ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Perry graduate first recipient of David and Kim Bridges Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

TIFTON — Skylar Victoria Mizell, a biology major from Perry, was named the first ever recipient of the David and Kim Bridges Award for the top bachelor’s degree graduate participating in the recent commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The award was named for ABAC President David Bridges and his wife, Kim, earlier in the ceremony. It was previously called the ABAC Alumni Association Award. Bridges has announced his impending retirement from ABAC.

Mizell received a plaque and a check for $500 from the ABAC Alumni Association, which sponsors the award and conducts the interviews that lead to the selection of the winner. The recipient of the award must participate in the commencement ceremony.

ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said the award is based on scholarship, leadership, and citizenship and is presented to a graduate receiving a four-year degree from ABAC.

With a grade-point average of 3.87 on a 4.00 scale, Mizell was a President’s List and Dean’s List selection. She was a scholarship recipient and a member of the prestigious Phi Kappa Phi Chapter at ABAC.

During her time at ABAC, Mizell enjoyed working in the Thrash Wellness Center and as a lifeguard at the Foundation Legacy Pool.

Mizell was the secretary for the Young Farmers and Ranchers, recruitment director for the Pre-Dental Society, and a member of both ATOM (Advancing Toward Occupations in Medicine) and the Tau Delta Kappa Tri Beta Chapter.

In 2018, Mizell received an American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention, and in 2021, she presented her research findings at the National Conference of Undergraduate Research.

One of her professors said, “She was a great student because she asked appropriate questions at the right time. She is confident in her abilities while staying grounded and modest. These are rare traits in students.”

Another professor added, “She is driven and will not stop until she achieves any and every goal she sets for herself.”

“The impact that ABAC has left on my life is truly amazing, and I preach to prospective students about the greatness associated with this college,” Mizell said. “I thank God for leading me here, and this college will always hold a special place in my heart.”

A total of 228 students participated in the two commencement ceremonies that ABAC conducted recently. Spring semester classes begin on Jan. 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Tifton student selected as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College School of Agriculture and Natural Resources leader

TIFTON — Chrys Milner, an agricultural education major from Tifton, has been selected to serve as a School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Leader at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Selection for the SANR Leaders was based on grade-point average, club/organization activity and leadership skills. The members of the group will...
TIFTON, GA
umd.edu

College Park Scholars Awards First Rebecca Basena Kampi Memorial Scholarship

College Park Scholars has awarded its inaugural Rebecca Basena Kampi Memorial Scholarship to Joy Nash, a junior materials science and engineering major and an alum of the Media, Self and Society Scholars program. The scholarship provides financial support for undergraduate students in College Park Scholars who, through their leadership and public service, work to produce social change and support social justice.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
txstate.edu

Graduate College Selects 2021-2022 Outstanding Mentor and Master’s Thesis Awards Recipients

Dr. Jennifer Irvin, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, is the recipient of The Graduate College Outstanding Mentor Award. This award recognizes a faculty member who has had extraordinary success in mentoring graduate students. Dr. Irvin’s areas of interest include the use of electroactive polymers in applications, templating...
SAN MARCOS, TX
murraystate.edu

Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture honors Dr. Robin Holland as 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Young Alumnus Award recipient

MURRAY, Ky. — The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture honored Dr. Robin Holland, ‘11, as the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Young Alumnus Award during its annual Dean’s Circle luncheon as part of Homecoming 2021. “Dr. Holland has shown exemplary characteristics of hard work, determination, ingenuity, productivity...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Perry, GA
Tifton, GA
Education
douglasnow.com

Hazlehurst graduate named Donaldson Award recipient at ABAC

Rebecca Mims Butler, a nursing major from Hazlehurst, received the George P. Donaldson award at Thursday's fall commencement ceremony at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The award honors the top associate degree graduate participating in the ceremony. The recipient receives a plaque and a check for $500 from the ABAC Alumni...
HAZLEHURST, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bridges
nccu.edu

Earth Sciences Graduate Aims to Improve Sustainable Agriculture in Home Country

Studying the earth and solving environmental issues has always been a dream for North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduate student Kenmina Devine. A native of Liberia in West Africa, Devine began her academic journey at Durham Technical Community College and transferred to NCCU’s undergraduate program in environmental sciences, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2020.
DURHAM, NC
tillamookcountypioneer.net

National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award: Tillamook’s Hayden Bush 2021 Recipient

Our first honoree is Hayden Bush, who teaches at Tillamook High School in Oregon. The Tillamook Agricultural Education program offers 24 different agriculture courses for students to take, and graduated 45 program completers last year, with 60 expected this year. As an educator, Hayden believes that his role is to facilitate the learning of his students. He says that the most important skill a student can take away from any class is the ability to think critically through a problem in order to solve it. Hayden says “my hope is that I have built a strong sense of community within my classroom walls that extend beyond them. I want my students to understand their place in our community, have a sense of belonging, and give back to a community that has lifted so many of them. At the end of the day, I provide a place for any student to feel comfortable and safe while working to become a life-long learner and leader.” Congratulations, Hayden Bush, our NAAE Region I Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award Recipient.
ncsu.edu

Poole College Celebrates 2021 Summer and Fall Graduates

In August 2021, Poole College of Management opened the doors to Nelson Hall once again welcoming undergraduate and graduate students back into the classroom. Now, the students of the class of 2020 and the 2021 summer and fall graduating classes will be crossing the stage in PNC into their future professional careers.
COLLEGES
lootpress.com

BridgeValley Community and Technical College Selects NISOD Excellence Award Recipients

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College is proud to announce its recipients of the annual NISOD Excellence Awards. The 2022 honorees include Suzette Breeden, interim vice president of academic affairs; Betty Crazy, assistant professor of nursing; Pam Kuyk, adjunct instructor of dental hygiene; and, Spencer Poling, director of accessibility and support services.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Medicine#Abac#Phi Kappa Phi Chapter#The Pre Dental Society#American
WRDW-TV

College graduation ceremonies set this week in Aiken, Swainsboro

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken announced Capt. Jared I. Hines will deliver the commencement address at the university’s December convocation ceremony on Thursday. He is officer training instructor with the 217th Training Squadron, Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. A native of Philadelphia,...
AIKEN, SC
WTOK-TV

Meridian Community College holds fall graduation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College graduates walked across the Temple Theater stage Friday to receive their diplomas. The fall class of 2021 was full of excitement and appreciation, and with each graduate comes a unique story. One of those is Latasha Cooper, a mother of three. Cooper drove...
MERIDIAN, MS
vt.edu

Class of 2021: Geography graduate sees a bridge between science and design

For senior Olivia Snow, studying geography means having the opportunity to think about the world through a range of perspectives. “Geography really encompasses a lot of different specialties,” said Snow, a senior in the College of Natural Resources and Environment. “You have the science and data information side of it, but then there is an anthropology aspect with human geography, and with cartography there’s even an artistic and design component. And it is applicable to so many fields, from urban planning to meteorology to national security.”
EDUCATION
thebestmix1055.com

MU honors Who’s Who Award recipients

Midland University honored 16 students as 2021-22 Who’s Who Award recipients during a ceremony Monday at the Olson Student Center. The Who’s Who Award recognizes students for their academic achievement, service to their community, leadership in co-curricular activities, and potential for continued success beyond Midland University. The honorees...
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Asia Media

Emily A. Carter recipient of 2021 Materials Theory Award

Emily A. Carter, UCLA’s outgoing executive vice chancellor and provost, has been named by the Materials Research Society the 2021 recipient of the Materials Theory Award “for advances in quantum mechanics theory with broad applications to materials and chemical sciences.”. The Materials Theory Award, endowed by Toh-Ming Lu...
CHEMISTRY
pdjnews.com

Perry banker graduates from OBA Operations school

Paige Balderson, with First Bank and Trust Co. of Perry, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School in Oklahoma City. Balderson was among 32 attendees of the school, which was held Nov. 15-19 at the OBA Harris Event Center. The OBA Operations School, conducted annually, prepares junior-level operations managers to manage effectively and efficiently operations…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
murraystate.edu

Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture honors Doug Lawson as 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Alumnus Award recipient

MURRAY, Ky. — The Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture honored Doug Lawson, ‘93, as the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Agriculture Alumnus Award. “Doug Lawson is simply one of those people who is going to leave the world a better place than it was when he entered it. He’s an all-around professional and leader, but even more valuable than that is his integrity and commitment to service to his local and agricultural communities,” said Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture.
MURRAY, KY
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
4K+
Followers
137
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy