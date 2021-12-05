ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and prediction

The Dansville Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4) Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lightning vs. Flyers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Lightning picked up a 3-2...

www.dansvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Brian Elliott
Person
Carter Hart
The Dansville Online

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) travel to Toyota Center Sunday to take on the Houston Rockets (6-16). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pelicans vs. Rockets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. F Brandon Ingram has been on...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Espn#Gaa
WNCT

Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots […]
NHL
Sportico

NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy