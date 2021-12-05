New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets odds, picks and predictions

You can’t go on a three game winning streak to rid fans of the bad taste in their mouth until you go on a one-game winning streak. The Mavs have the opportunity to do just that against a New Orleans Pelican team that is playing better as of late. The Pelicans enter tonight’s matchup having won three out of their last four games with wins over the Clippers, Jazz, and Wizards. Their offense is starting to click and if you blink hard enough you can start to see the team that David Griffin envisioned around Zion Williamson. Most fans have identified the next three games as a chance to course-correct and get back on track. Let’s see if tonight’s game presents any value from a gambling perspective.

