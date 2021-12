"It all moved really quick," 2022 Woodbury linebacker Joey Gerlach said to 247Sports. "We knew it was a good sign when they asked us to come to the Wisconsin game. Me and my family sat down with head coach PJ Fleck before the game and he gave us positive notes that showed towards a possible offer. Monday night, Coach Fleck FaceTimed our family and gave us the good news. I took the offer immediately and we were all happy with the end result. Minnesota ended up deciding to offer as they thought I would be the right fit for the program. They told me that it's a business and that I earned every part of it. I felt honored because that was my goal all along."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO