Japanese kimono aren't foreign to students of the art form in northwest Ohio

At some point, Traeonna Wagener realized that she had more articles of kimono in her wardrobe than she did jeans, or T-shirts, or any kind of Western clothing in general.

Whether she's shopping at Kroger or touring the art museum, she's dressed in a kimono. It certainly prompts questions, and as the recent founder of Kimono Kitsune — a Toledo-based educational and dressing service for everything kimono — she's happy to answer them. One group of people that's always stopping her to comment on her dress? "Little grandmas" from Japan, she said.

But not to scold her.

"They're just so happy that I'm wearing it," Wagener said. "I think it's a garment that has gone out of style for a while, and now there's a resurgence of interest."

While the kimono is one of the most iconic symbols of Japanese culture, "the average Japanese person doesn't know how to wear kimono, at least nowadays." Japan’s modernization has also eroded knowledge of the 1,300-year-old tradition among its younger generations. Most young Japanese women and men (they wear kimono too) seek the help of older generations to dress in kimono, or go to a formal kimono school to learn how to dress themselves.

Just recently, members of the Japanese Women's Club in Detroit asked Wagener to give them kimono-wearing lessons.

"The Japanese community has been super supportive," she said.

It's not surprising that kimono has found a home in a region as geographically and culturally remote from Japan as northwest Ohio, because Japan has been more than supportive — all of its institutions, from textile guilds to the government itself, have aggressively exported kimono worldwide, ensuring that the international community inherits Japan’s traditions.

A new language

In 2010, a Japanese group distressed by the way that kimono has vanished from everyday wear and been largely relegated to strictly formal events like weddings and funerals, decided to found Kimono de Jack.

What began as a small event in Kyoto rapidly ballooned into an international kimono-wearing community stretching from Brazil to Russia, comprising an informal network of individuals dedicated to learning about kimono and sharing them with others. Around 2012, Kimono de Jack opened a Columbus-based Ohio chapter. It has nearly 100 members today.

"There's a perception that we're not allowed to wear kimono because cultural appropriation is very inappropriate," said Kerry Porter, a Toledo member of Kimono de Jack. "The Japanese as a culture have spoken up for themselves and they have granted permission for people to go forward in a culturally respectful way to learn about kimono. [They] have invited the global community to participate, and that's the difference."

Shortly before the Ohio chapter opened, Porter and another Toledo resident, Katrina Corron, founded an informal group of their own: the Northwest Ohio Kimono Society.

For Porter, it was an attempt to share with the community the passion that had driven her to open Ohio Kimono, an online kimono business, just two years earlier. It's since become one of the largest in the country. In 2019, the Toronto-based Cream Studios asked Ohio Kimono to provide authentic Japanese kimono for use in a Netflix production titled Age Of Samurai . The series, released in February, won the Kafka Award for Costume Design

"Most people would not think of America as a kimono market, but it is," Porter said, for better or for worse.

Part of what drove her to open her own store was the abundance of "terrible stuff," basically "bathrobe costumes," passed off by mass retail stores as authentic kimonos. Addressing the confusion over what constitutes kimono is one of the primary tasks of her business — the educational step that must precede any shopping or dressing.

"Wearing kimono is an art form, and so there's a certain knowledge requirement for putting them on and wearing them in a manner that is culturally respectful," she said.

While the overwhelming majority of kimono are manufactured in Japan, their authenticity is not based on where they're made (some are manufactured in places like Germany), what hand-loomed designs they feature (dragons, forests, waves, koi fish, even Cinderella — all permitted) or even what they're made of (everything from cotton to polyester to denim), but rather the the structure of the garment.

Typically paired with traditional footwear and split-toe socks, a kimono is a long, loose, straight-lined robe with wide sleeves, all tied together by a sash called an obi. A light cotton under-robe protects the garment’s silk from perspiration stains.

If the arrangement of the seams is not exactly right, said Ms. Porter, it's not a kimono. The quickest way to tell if an item is a kimono or just a fancy bathrobe is to check the back — is there a center seam there or not? And that's just the start.

"A kimono is not just a kimono," said Porter. "The type of kimono you wear is a language in itself."

Like Western clothing, kimono come in many shapes and forms: masculine and feminine, formal and informal. There are types based on age, season, and even marital status. Just like donning a tuxedo involves steps absent from throwing on a T-shirt, so too does every type of kimono come with its own rituals and norms.

Whenever Wagener leaves her home, she looks over her shelves stocked with different types of kimono, from iromuji to kimon, and thinks carefully about what she'll be doing outside that day. If she's just going out for groceries, a yukata (the kimono equivalent of "yoga pants and a T-shirt") will suffice. For a more somber occasion, like her grandmother's funeral during the pandemic, she'll wear the mofuko.

"It's definitely a more meditative practice at times, because you have to be intentional about what you're doing," said Wagener.

How long it takes to don a kimono is directly proportional to personal experience and the occasion’s formality. Porter, for instance, can dress herself in a yukata in under a minute while blindfolded with no mirror. A formal one, however, with its myriad accessories and juban, or inner collar, could take up to an hour.

For newcomers intimidated by the complexities of kimono-wearing, Porter recommends the haori — a coat that gives you the beauty of a kimono but the ease of a cardigan. Japan initiated the trend by combining haori, typically used as kimono coats, with jeans and T-shirts.

"They're very versatile and very practical," said Porter, appropriate for the grocery store, library, or church. Their ease of use has made them her top seller. “If you can put on a cardigan, you can put on one of these.”

It was through haori that Wagener found kimono. More than a decade ago she was into a street Japanese fashion called "lolita," based on Britain’s Victorian and Edwardian eras. That eventually led her to a “wa-lolita,” which "takes kimono and lolita and smashes the two fashions together." She soon eased herself into more traditional kimono by wearing haori as a de facto blazer in combination with her Western clothing.

"That's what I wore for several years," she said. "I owned way more haori than kimono at the beginning."

Fashionable futures

The kimono first cast its spell on Porter during her childhood at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, where her neighbor’s Japanese mother frequently wore a yukata stunning in its beauty and grace. Porter wanted to know more, but it was the early 1990s and kimono culture was not exactly accessible. Moving to northwest Ohio didn’t help.

Then the Internet happened. Now someone like Wagener can connect with Billy Matsunaga, a German living in Japan who took to making educational kimono videos on YouTube during the pandemic. She’s also a certified kimono stylist and instructor, and Wagener is one of her first apprentices. If all goes well, Wagener will soon be a certified instructor as well. Her dream is to eventually open a kimono school in the United States.

Of course, Wagener is already a teacher, with two committed students in Toledo and one in Michigan. She’s encountered significant local interest in kimono, especially from individuals between the ages of 16 and 35.

The interest is especially visible on the university level. She dressed at least 50 students in 90 minutes during a recent a kimono workshop with the University of Toledo’s Japanese Student Association, and is hoping to hold a similar workshop at Bowling Green State University.

Wagener thinks much of the interest comes from the mainstreaming of anime and manga. “I want to wear what they’re wearing in Demon Slayer ,” is a comment she heard so often that she dedicated some of her presentation at Eastern Michigan University to it. For older folks like herself, she thinks, “we wear kimono as part of who we are.”

Aside from preparing for her upcoming kimono lecture series at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Wagener hopes to someday visit Japan. It’s a desire shared by Porter. Her friend and Northwest Ohio Kimono Society co-founder Katrina Corron has already followed her passion there, where she now works as a teacher. Porter’s own plans were interrupted by personal tragedy and the pandemic.

But even if she never makes it to Japan, Porter hopes to do a cross-country tour of America’s many Japanese gardens, meeting up with different kimono wearers to do a photo series coast to coast.

“A lot of people don't think about it,” said Porter, “but we have slices of Japan right here.”