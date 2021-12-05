ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Olivia Rodrigo Share Austin City Limits Episode, Compare Backstage Riders In Instagram Chat

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo shared an episode of Austin City Limits that aired on PBS over the weekend. The pair performed separately from the...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” For Charity

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Tom Waits’ 2004 song “Day After Tomorrow.” All proceeds from the song will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles, which provides support for immigrants, refugees, and human trafficking survivors. Listen below. Bridgers’ cover was self-produced alongside Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. The...
MUSIC
NME

Ex-CLC’s Sorn signs with WILD Entertainment and teases new music

Former CLC member Sorn has signed with WILD Entertainment Group, following her departure from K-pop agency CUBE Entertainment. Earlier today (December 3), the South Korea- and Los Angeles-based agency announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the Thai-born idol. The company, which has also produced the singer’s debut solo single ‘Run’, is home to entertainment talents such as singer and influencer Emily Mei, who Sorn previously collaborated with.
MUSIC
PopMatters

Phoebe Bridgers’ Lyrical Melancholy Soothes and Challenges

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers remembers her first time meeting her personal idol. It came on a childhood trip to Disneyland, she says, when she ran into Eeyore–the downtrodden donkey from A.A. Milne’s children’s book series, Winnie the Pooh. Tongue-in-cheek or not, Bridgers’ music is certainly melancholic, something of which she appears to be aware. “It’s so fun to play a show […] and then have somebody come up to you and you’re laughing about trauma, basically,” Bridgers says in an interview with MTV, “You’re laughing about […] a shared experience.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Rolling Stone

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.” The track features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and others, along with a backing choir. It was produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska. All proceeds will be given to Los Angeles’ Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which provides resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking in Southern California. “The Day After Tomorrow” follows several of Bridgers’ Christmas covers throughout the years, including Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).
MUSIC
The FADER

Olivia Rodrigo announces tour dates

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road with the "Driver's License" singer announcing a raft of tour dates across North America and Europe. Rodrigo's "Sour" tour, named after her 2020 debut album, begins in April and will hit multiple cities across North America before moving to the U.K. and Europe through June and July. See below for dates.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

Phoebe Bridgers reveals pandemic writer's block

Phoebe Bridgers has barely written a single song amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Smoke Signals' musician opened up to Olivia Rodrigo in an Instagram Live, where she admitted she has suffered from writer's block during these unprecedented times. She told the 'driver's license' hitmaker: “This is what I did for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Limits#Backstage#Songwriting#The Moody Theater#Instagram Live#Acl
iheart.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To Los Angeles!

The time has finally come!!! Olivia Rodrigo finally announced that she will be going on tour - following nearly an entire YEAR of her massive success and the release of her album SOUR. Olivia first teased the tour announcement on TikTok with a video doing the pen-cup challenge, where she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Watch My Morning Jacket’s Interview And Performance On CBS This Morning

My Morning Jacket were guests on the talk show CBS This Morning this past weekend for their regular Saturday Sessions series of live performances. They did two tracks, “Love Love Love” and “In Color,” from their self-titled ninth album that came out earlier this year, and the band’s Jim James and Patrick Hallahan sat down for an interview to talk about how they almost ended the band because it compromised their friendship. Check out clips from the show below.
MUSIC
meteamedia.org

‘Moon Song’ by Phoebe Bridgers

I contemplated for a while which Phoebe Bridgers song I wanted to choose as the saddest, but in all honesty they are all sad. However, I was unable to stop thinking about the lyric “when you saw the dead little bird, you started crying / but you know the killer doesn’t understand.” Earlier in the song Bridgers sings about returning to the door of someone she cares about like a dog giving its owner a dead bird. To the dog, it is a gift representing its love for its human, but to a person it is sick and twisted. To Bridgers, her love is a gift, but to the other person it is unnecessary. This juxtaposition remains one of the best I have ever heard. The entirety of the album “Punisher” is extremely saddening, but there is something very special about “Moon Song” that makes it one of the most memorable songs from the album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Primavera Sound LA’s Debut Lineup Topped By Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, & Nine Inch Nails

Two and a half years ago, the legendary European music festival Primavera Sound — which is based in Barcelona and has maintained a sister festival in Porto for years — announced its intention to launch an annual event in Los Angeles. Since then, a global pandemic has prevented even the flagship Primavera from taking place. But the organizers are back today with news of the debut Primavera Sound LA, set for Sept. 16-18 at LA State Historical Park.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
cbslocal.com

Olivia Rodrigo Hitting The Road In 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (CNN) — Olivia Rodrigo is scheduling on hitting the road in 2022. The “Drivers License” songstress has announced her “Sour” tour in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stream Three New Fennesz Songs From The Parasite In Love Soundtrack

Three new Fennesz songs are featured on the soundtrack for Parasite In Love, a Japanese film directed by Kensaku Kakimoto. It’s some of the first new music we’ve heard from the ambient musician since the release of his last full-length, Agora, in 2019. Those three tracks — “departure,” “titleback,” and “returnal” — are scattered throughout the soundtrack opposite some other composers and experimentalists. and you can check them all out below.
MUSIC
The Press

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Casetify

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Casetify on a new collection of phone cases. The 'drivers license' singer creatively directed and handpicked all the designs for a Hardened Heart collection for the lifestyle brand and had a great time working on the project. She said: “It was really cool to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stereogum

Stream Drakeo The Ruler’s New Mixtape So Cold I Do Em 2

A little more than a year ago, the influential Los Angeles underground rapper Drakeo The Ruler cut a plea deal with authorities and got out of jail, where he’d been awaiting trial for years. Since his release, Drakeo has been on a creative tear. He’s released the mixtapes We Know The Truth, The Truth Hurts, and Ain’t That The Truth. Drakeo and his brother Ralfy The Plug have also released the collaborative tape A Cold Day In Hell. Today, Drakeo has a whole new tape out in the world.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform a set at the DMV for Tiny Desk Concert

She famously already has her ‘Drivers License’ but Olivia Rodrigo decided to return to the DMV for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Imagine getting to the DMV – one of the most boring places in the world – and being delayed by a pop star performing their hits inside. Rodrigo played songs from her seminal debut album Sour at the surprising venue, capping off one of the biggest breakout years in recent memory.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Sylvan Esso On Their Grammy-Nominated Free Love, Their Porches Obsession, & More: Listen To The New Callin Me Maybe

Sylvan Esso were the guests on the second episode of Callin Me Maybe, the new interactive talk show we’ve launched on the Callin platform. Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn checked in from North Carolina to discuss their stunning 2020 album Free Love, which was recently nominated for a Grammy (they’re going to LA for the ceremony, though their watch party in Australia with the War On Drugs and Father John Misty last time they were nominated sounds nice too).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy