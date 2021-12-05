Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Olivia Rodrigo Share Austin City Limits Episode, Compare Backstage Riders In Instagram Chat

I contemplated for a while which Phoebe Bridgers song I wanted to choose as the saddest, but in all honesty they are all sad. However, I was unable to stop thinking about the lyric “when you saw the dead little bird, you started crying / but you know the killer doesn’t understand.” Earlier in the song Bridgers sings about returning to the door of someone she cares about like a dog giving its owner a dead bird. To the dog, it is a gift representing its love for its human, but to a person it is sick and twisted. To Bridgers, her love is a gift, but to the other person it is unnecessary. This juxtaposition remains one of the best I have ever heard. The entirety of the album “Punisher” is extremely saddening, but there is something very special about “Moon Song” that makes it one of the most memorable songs from the album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO