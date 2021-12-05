ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Space Test Program 3 Weather Forecast: 90% Favorable for Dec. 6

By Leejay Lockhart
NASA
 5 days ago

Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron predict a 90% chance of favorable weather Monday, Dec. 6, for launch of the Department of Defense Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission on United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket. The two-hour launch window opens at 4:04 a.m....

blogs.nasa.gov

NASA

Ten Residents Aboard Station Wrap Up Week with Space Biology

Space biology led the research schedule for the seven-member Expedition 66 crew aboard the International Space Station on Friday. The orbiting lab’s three guests also spent their day on a variety of Russian space experiments. NASA Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei and Kayla Barron partnered up throughout the day...
fox4news.com

Dec. 9 morning forecast

Meteorologist Evan Andrews says we'll likely break a record today with highs in the 80s. It will be even warmer on Friday.
NASA

IXPE Launch Broadcast Early Thursday, NASA EDGE Show Today

Live coverage of NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft launch from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida begins at 12:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 9. Tune in to NASA Television, the NASA app, or the agency’s website for a live broadcast – or stay right here for a live blog to take you through the launch day events.
NASA

Launch Readiness Review Concludes: IXPE a ‘Go’ for Thursday

Teams from NASA and SpaceX completed a launch readiness review ahead of NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission. The result: launch teams are a “go” for liftoff of NASA’s first satellite dedicated to measuring X-ray polarization. IXPE is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon...
NASA

Welcome to Live Coverage of the IXPE Launch!

Happy late Wednesday evening, and welcome to live coverage of NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft mission from Florida’s Space Coast!. Standing tall atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, IXPE is set to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in just about 90 minutes (1 a.m. EST, Thursday, Dec. 9). The Launch is managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy.
NASA

NASA’s IXPE’s Launch Boosted by Experience

The rocket booster that will power NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft into the sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in just a matter of hours has been there many times before. “This booster has launched eight astronauts, three dragon capsules and one geostationary spacecraft,” said Julianna...
NASA

Soyuz Crew Ship Docks to Station with Three Visitors

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano on the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station at 8:40 a.m. EST while the station was traveling 260 miles over the Atlantic Ocean. Coverage of hatch opening and welcome remarks will air at 10:15 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
NASA

First Main Engine Cutoff

The first main engine cutoff, or MECO-1, is confirmed for the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket’s Centaur upper stage. It will coast in this preliminary Earth orbit for the next hour before the second burn begins. The Atlas launched the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3...
NASA

ULA Atlas V Successfully Launches STP-3

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V 551 rocket successfully launched from Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Dec. 7, at 5:19 a.m. EST for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission. Two satellites were on board, including the Space Test Program Satellite-6 (STPSat-6) spacecraft, which carried two NASA payloads that have been successfully deployed:
NASA

Weather Improves to 90% Favorable for Thursday’s IXPE Launch

The weather outlook for Thursday’s early morning launch of NASA’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center bumped up in a positive direction. Weather officials with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron now predict a 90% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff, increasing by 10% from a day ago. The cumulus cloud rule is the primary weather concern.
NASA

Crew Keeps Up Research as Station Visitors Prep for Wednesday Launch

A Soyuz crew ship is counting down to its launch early Wednesday carrying three individuals to the International Space Station for an eleven-day visit. Back in space, the seven-member Expedition 66 crew moved along Tuesday studying space physics and biomedical science. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will lead Japanese spaceflight participants...
NASA

Watch NASA Coverage of IXPE Events Today

NASA will provide coverage of today’s prelaunch activities for the agency’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, targeted to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 1 a.m. EST. The launch is managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy.
scitechdaily.com

U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Test Program 3 – With NASA’s LCRD – Launches Successfully

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) mission has successfully launched, completed two Centaur engine burns, and is on its way! The Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission sent two satellites including the Space Test Program Satellite-6 (STPSat-6) spacecraft, which hosted two NASA payloads – LCRD and the NASA-U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph (UVSC) Pathfinder – to space. STPSat-6 is scheduled to separate from Centaur into geosynchronous orbit in about 6 hours.
NASA

Five Minutes to Launch – Everything Looking Good to Go

Launch preparations are underway, and we are still on track for liftoff at 5:19 a.m. for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission, managed by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC), from Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA

Updated Launch Time

Launch preparations are underway, but because of high velocity upper level winds the new launch time is 5:19 a.m. EST for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission, managed by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC), from Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA

Launch Day Arrives for Space Test Program-3 Mission

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket stands at Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) in Florida for this morning’s launch of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission. Lift off is scheduled for 4:04 a.m. EST, with a two-hour...
NASA

Orientation of Mars Helicopter Base Station Antenna for Flight 17

This annotated graphic depicts the orientation of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover during the 17th flight of the agency’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Dec. 5, 2021. A green dot on the rover, toward the top center of the frame, indicates the location of the Mars Helicopter Base Station antenna on Perseverance, which sends radio signals to and receives them from the rotorcraft. The red line depicts the line of sight to the helicopter during the final moments of Flight 17. Perseverance’s power source, the Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (MMRTG), is at the back of the rover, on the right. It angles above the antenna, impeding direct communications between the rover and helicopter as the rotorcraft descended toward the surface at the end of the flight.
KOMU

Forecast: A stretch of mild weather ahead

Rain early Thursday morning jumped us up to 51.01" for an annual total. This means, with just over a month left in the year, we already know we're living in at least the sixth wettest year on record. A dry pattern is expected over the next week. High temperatures are...
