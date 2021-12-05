ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Variant Found in at Least 15 U.S. States -CDC Chief

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 U.S. states so far, but the Delta variant remains the majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. "We know we...

www.usnews.com

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wearegreenbay.com

CDC investigating second confirmed case of omicron variant in U.S.

(WFRV)- The CDC released information detailing an investigation underway to confirm another positive COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant. The health organization is working with both the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on this investigation. According to the release, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
staradvertiser.com

U.S. omicron cases mostly mild so far, CDC chief says

NEW YORK >> More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the coronavirus omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

CDC director Rochelle Walensky says omicron cases are likely to rise

"What we don’t yet know is how transmissible it will be, how well our vaccines will work, whether it will lead to more severe disease." Several dozen cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus have been identified in the United States, a number that is “likely to rise,” Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Iowa Has Received So Far

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 7, the U.S. has sent 582,057,445 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 177.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

These Four States Could Send Coronavirus Stimulus Checks in December

We are now approaching the last month of the year 2021, but stimulus payments are still continuing. Though the federal government approved just one stimulus check this year, several states have been distributing their own stimulus checks since the start of the year. Moreover, at least four states will send coronavirus stimulus checks in December as well, and these are Maine, California, Maryland and Florida.
INCOME TAX
AFP

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday expanded authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds, amid growing concern over the Omicron variant's ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots. The FDA's decision comes a day after the companies released the results of lab tests that showed three doses appeared effective against Omicron, while two doses were probably not enough to stop infection -- though they may still prevent severe disease. Even before Omicron emerged, there had been concerns about waning immunity over time, and the United States and many other northern hemisphere countries are experiencing winter waves driven by the currently dominant Delta strain. The expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) applies six months after the primary vaccination series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

