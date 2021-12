With no Green Bay Packers game this week, let’s take a look at Week 13’s point spreads from DraftKings. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Packers have the best chance to win the Super Bowl among NFC teams with a 17 percent projection. They are followed by the Cardinals (13 percent), Buccaneers (13 percent), Cowboys (3 percent) and Rams (2 percent.) At the moment, it feels like a four-team race in the NFC, now that the Rams have put themselves in a position where they will likely play on the road in the playoffs with an injured quarterback.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO