This would be Hopkins' fourth straight game missed along with starting quarterback Kyler Murray. HC Kliff Kingsbury is being "overly cautious" with the duo, despite coming off a Week 12 bye. Hopkins hasn't been healthy for most of the season, and now fantasy owners are left holding the bag. Rondale Moore caught 11 of his 11 targets in Week 11 (despite racking up only 51 yards). Still, 16 PPR points off the waiver wire should Hopkins miss another contest is better than nothing. Prepare as though Hopkins is a desperation play.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO