In the absence of Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies have just played with an entirely different level of focus, which was again on display tonight in their dominating 105-90 win over the Miami Heat. While it was not technically a wire-to-wire win since there was a tie in the 1st quarter, they once again never trailed as they enforced their will over a Miami team that may have been missing Bam Adebayo, but still had everyone else in their regular rotation.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO