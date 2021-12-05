Man shot and wounded by officer at apartment in Harper, southwest of Wichita

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a police officer in Harper shot and wounded a man during a struggle at an apartment complex.

The KBI says the man underwent surgery and was in good condition after the shooting Friday afternoon. A Harper officer responded after police received a report of a man damaging property at an apartment complex. The KBI says Kenneth Smith, 61, was shot once in the arm when he walked toward the officer with a knife after a struggle. No officers were injured in the incident.

Harper is about 50 miles southwest of Wichita.