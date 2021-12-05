ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers at Falcons: Bold Predictions

By Evan Winter
AllBucs
AllBucs
 5 days ago

The Buccaneers have a chance to do something bold this weekend, which is sweep the Falcons in back-to-back seasons for the first time since division realignment in 2002.

The Falcons have a shot at boldness, too. A win this weekend would not only pull them up to 6-6 on the season and help with their pursuit of a playoff seed, but it would be a big blow to a Bucs team looking to start putting the clamps on a division title and a top seed in the playoffs.

Let's dive in to the Week 13 edition of bold predictions.

Bold Predictions record through Week 12: 11-38

5. The Buccaneers don't give the ball away once

Tampa Bay is currently riding a five-game streak in which its had at least one turnover. Week 6 against the Eagles was the last time the team went turnover-free. That changes this week, as Tom Brady and Co. keep the ball all to themselves for the entire game.

Buccaneers Place Player on COVID-19 List, Sign LS to Practice Squad

SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers, Bills Form Top-10 Matchup Entering Week 14

Buccaneers Enter Week 14 With Big Playoff Implications on the Horizon

4. Kyle Pitts has 100+ receiving yards and 1+ receiving touchdowns

The Bucs are still struggling to stop tight ends. The latest success came in the form of Jack Doyle and the Colts, who racked up 81 yards and a touchdown on six catches last week.

Pitts is a matchup nightmare and can play on the line of scrimmage, in the slot, and even outside on the perimeter. The Bucs' issues defending tight ends and at the safety position will enable Pitts to have a big day.

3. Rob Gronkowski has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time since 2017

Injuries and retirement have kept Gronk from recording back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in the same season since 2017. That changes this weekend, as the bucs passing attack continues to funnel through the future Hall of Fame tight end. The fact that he'll do it against an Atlanta defense that has been stingy to tight ends over the last several weeks makes his performance even that much bolder.

2. Breshad Perriman scores at least one touchdown

Perriman is on the Bucs' 53-man roster since Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games. He knows the offense and even saw four targets in Week 10 against the Giants. He'll see some more targets this weekend and since the Falcons will be concentrated on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski, one of those targets will be a completion in the end zone.

1. Antoine Winfield Jr. has 10+ tackles and forces at least one turnover

Winfield has been the one consistent when it comes to the Bucs secondary in 2021. He has made play after play this season, with his best coming against the Colts a week ago. The Bucs will rely on him in major ways this week since they're down Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards and Winfield will step up like he usually does, en route to 10+ tackles and at least one turnover on the day.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
AllBucs

Report: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown to Miss At Least Two More Games

It'll be at least another two weeks before wide receiver Antonio Brown returns to the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 when the Bucs took on the Philadelphia Eagles. So...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Giants: Three Matchups to Watch

The Buccaneers are back in primetime since their Week 6 win over the Eagles as they head into their first Monday Night Football matchup of the season with the Giants. Tampa Bay received a good scare last year on MNF against New York and it's suffice to say Bruce Arians and Co. don't want to go through another scare like that, again.
NFL
AllBucs

Arians: 'There Is No Story' on Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Fake Vaccine Card

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was proud to announce at the beginning of September that his team was 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite serious allegations levied toward Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown by his former live-in chef Steven Ruiz suggesting that Brown is not vaccinated and has been using a fake vaccination card, Arians claims to have no reason to believe that his September statement was incorrect.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Jack Doyle
AllBucs

Buccaneers Defense Fixated on Third Down Woes

Situational football has been a glaring issue for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their three losses during the 2021 season, and one struggle, in particular, was put on full display last Sunday when the Bucs lost to the Washington Football Team. That struggle is conversion defense. Tampa Bay allowed Washington...
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Active for Monday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially activated tight end Rob Gronkowski ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the New York Giants. Gronkowski is playing for the first time since Week Three and the Bucs have missed him greatly on offense. Gronkowski caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. In...
NFL
AllBucs

New York Giants Know Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Will Respond on Monday Night

Tom Brady has lost three games in a row just once during his 22 years in the NFL. It's probably safe enough to bet your mortgage that he doesn't want that to happen again. Count the New York Giants in on that bet. Everyone on that team has been around long enough to the point where you don't doubt Brady when he's coming off of a loss; albeit two losses in a row.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Bills#American Football#Bold Predictions#Eagles#Buccaneers Place#Hall Of Fame
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Giants: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the first time since Week 7 tonight to take on their final NFC East opponent of the 2021 season, the New York Giants. You can find everything you need to know about the game below. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) vs....
NFL
AllBucs

Which Sunday Games Impact the Buccaneers' Road to the Super Bowl the Most?

The Washington Football Team threw the Buccaneers a curve ball in terms of the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC last week, but the Bucs are still in great shape to make the playoffs. They did drop from a 91% chance of making the playoffs to an 86% chance after the loss, but the latter number is still the fifth-best odds in the NFC, per the New York Times'.
NFL
AllBucs

Arians: Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting 'Probably Ready to Go'

He's yet to have been activated from the injured reserve, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has seen enough to believe cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting can return to play against the New York Giants on Monday night. Murphy-Bunting's 21-day practice window was opened during the team's Week 9 bye,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBucs

Takeaways From the Buccaneers Much-Needed Victory Over the Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track on Monday night, snapping a two-game skid and manhandling the New York Giants en route to a 30-10 victory, the Bucs' fifth home win of the year, maintaining an undefeated record at Raymond James Stadium in 2021. It wasn't a perfect showing,...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Activate Scotty Miller From Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Scotty Miller from the injured reserve, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding roster move, the team has released long snapper Carson Tinker. Zach Triner has taken back his role as the team's starting long snapper following his Monday activation from the injured reserve.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Ruled Out for Week 11 vs. Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown may have hinted at an upcoming return earlier in the week, but it won't be this week when the New York Giants come to town. It has nothing to do with the recent accusations surrounding Brown and everything to do with the ankle he injured during the Bucs' Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bruce Arians ruled Brown out on Saturday when spoke with the media.
NFL
AllBucs

Two Buccaneers Lead Their Position in Pro Bowl Voting Through Week 11

2021 Pro Bowl voting is in full swing, with NFL fans from across the world submitting their ballots and hoping to see their favorite players participate in the annual all-star game. Of course, fans would prefer to see their favorite players opt out of the Pro Bowl, because that probably...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Open CB Carlton Davis III's Injured Reserve Practice Window

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the 21-day practice window for starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, which opens up the opportunity for Davis to be activated from the injured reserve over the next three weeks, the team announced. Davis went on the injured reserve following Tampa Bay's Week 4 victory...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
439
Followers
677
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy