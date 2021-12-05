Buccaneers at Falcons: Bold Predictions

The Buccaneers have a chance to do something bold this weekend, which is sweep the Falcons in back-to-back seasons for the first time since division realignment in 2002.

The Falcons have a shot at boldness, too. A win this weekend would not only pull them up to 6-6 on the season and help with their pursuit of a playoff seed, but it would be a big blow to a Bucs team looking to start putting the clamps on a division title and a top seed in the playoffs.

Let's dive in to the Week 13 edition of bold predictions.

Bold Predictions record through Week 12: 11-38

5. The Buccaneers don't give the ball away once

Tampa Bay is currently riding a five-game streak in which its had at least one turnover. Week 6 against the Eagles was the last time the team went turnover-free. That changes this week, as Tom Brady and Co. keep the ball all to themselves for the entire game.

Buccaneers Place Player on COVID-19 List, Sign LS to Practice Squad

SI Power Rankings: Buccaneers, Bills Form Top-10 Matchup Entering Week 14

Buccaneers Enter Week 14 With Big Playoff Implications on the Horizon

4. Kyle Pitts has 100+ receiving yards and 1+ receiving touchdowns

The Bucs are still struggling to stop tight ends. The latest success came in the form of Jack Doyle and the Colts, who racked up 81 yards and a touchdown on six catches last week.

Pitts is a matchup nightmare and can play on the line of scrimmage, in the slot, and even outside on the perimeter. The Bucs' issues defending tight ends and at the safety position will enable Pitts to have a big day.

3. Rob Gronkowski has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for the first time since 2017

Injuries and retirement have kept Gronk from recording back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in the same season since 2017. That changes this weekend, as the bucs passing attack continues to funnel through the future Hall of Fame tight end. The fact that he'll do it against an Atlanta defense that has been stingy to tight ends over the last several weeks makes his performance even that much bolder.

2. Breshad Perriman scores at least one touchdown

Perriman is on the Bucs' 53-man roster since Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games. He knows the offense and even saw four targets in Week 10 against the Giants. He'll see some more targets this weekend and since the Falcons will be concentrated on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski, one of those targets will be a completion in the end zone.

1. Antoine Winfield Jr. has 10+ tackles and forces at least one turnover

Winfield has been the one consistent when it comes to the Bucs secondary in 2021. He has made play after play this season, with his best coming against the Colts a week ago. The Bucs will rely on him in major ways this week since they're down Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards and Winfield will step up like he usually does, en route to 10+ tackles and at least one turnover on the day.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.