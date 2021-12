BUFFALO, NY - The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will return to Alumni Arena for the second time this season when the Bulls face Point Park on Monday night. UB is coming off a 2-1 performance at the Cancun Challenge, winning its campus game against Rider last Saturday and then on Wednesday the Bulls set the Cancun Challenge scoring record in a 106-90 victory over Illinois State. Senior Ronaldo Segu was named to the all-tournament team after he scored a career high 25 points against Stephen F. Austin and then followed that up with 17 points and eight assists against the Redbirds.

