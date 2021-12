Episode No. 116 of the On The Banks podcast is a preview for the Women’s Soccer College Cup this weekend. Rutgers advanced to the Final Four for the second time in six years after two thrilling penalty kick shootouts. Moving past Big XII champion TCU and SEC champion Arkansas, the Scarlet Knights will now face the ACC champion and No. 1 team in the country, Florida State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO