Orlando, FL

Hotboii Runs It Up On "Offset"

By Aron A.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando's producing some excellent exports in hip-hop these days. Miami remains a hub for the culture but the array of artists that have emerged from Orlando this year has created a new hot spot in Florida. Hotboii is a major...

Offset Shares Ridiculous Memory With Young Dolph

The hip-hop world continues to mourn the passing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph and on Thursday, one of his collaborators shared one of the most outrageous memories they have with the artist. Offset previously collaborated with Young Dolph on the song "Break The Bank" and when they were filming the...
Hotboii Drops Reflective New Project "Life Of A Hotboii"

Florida rapper Hotboii has been on the rise for a few years, making a name for himself with hit songs including "Don't Need Time," "Goat Talk 2" with Polo G, and "Nobody Special" with Future. As he continues to attract national attention, the 21-year-old rapper has released his new project Life Of A Hotboii with features from Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 42 Dugg, and more.
Lil Baby Takes Money From Atlanta Kids In Confusing Video

Lil Baby turned 27 yesterday (Dec. 3), as the Atlanta rapper has been having outrageous success in the industry the past few years of his life. Baby spent his birthday in his hometown yesterday, as he geared up for his star-studded party at night. During the day, however, Baby visited...
Polo G Puts Down Cash for a Corvette in New ‘Fortnight’ Video

Polo G has brings a couple stacks to the car dealership in the new music video for “Fortnight.”  The Ryan Lynch-directed clip opens with the rapper pulling a few bags of money out of a Louis Vuitton backpack and using it purchase a brand new red Corvette (a scene that’s, of course, followed by a requisite shot of the car’s loud motor revving). From there, the clip captures Polo G performing “Fortnight” in a stately mansion, while it also features some footage of the rapper taking photos with fans.  “Fortnight” is one of 14 additional tracks featured on Hall of Fame 2.0, the recently-released deluxe edition of Polo G’s acclaimed, chart-topping 2021 album. The expanded version also features “Young n Dumb,” the Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” as well as new tracks featuring Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Tjay.  Hall of Fame recently landed at Number 14 on Rolling Stone’s list of the best Albums of 2021. 
Kevin Gates Flips Young Dolph's "Talking To My Scale" On New Freestyle

It looks like Kevin Gates is revving up for a new project. Only The Generals II dropped earlier this year and since then, there have been seldom releasing from Gates' corner. He's delivered a few guest verses and shared some remixes before sliding through with his latest single, "Move" last week. The song was an unexpected turn from Gates due to its more pop, dancehall-influenced vibe.
Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
6ix9ine & NBA YoungBoy Collab Confirmed By Wack 100

Two of the most polarizing hip-hop artists will reportedly be partnering up to form one of the unlikeliest teams in recent memory. According to music manager Wack 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have recorded a song together and it will be released in the coming months. This...
Slim 400 Honored Young Dolph In Eerie Final Post

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate of YG, was shot and killed in his hometown this week, prompting local rappers including The Game, and even an LAPD detective, to tell tourists to stay away from the city as crime rates are surging. Law enforcement in LA is also reportedly fearful of any retaliatory violence in the wake of Slim's murder. Slim was 33-years-old.
Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
YK Osiris Defends Posting About Drake, Hitmaka Chimes In

Once again, YK Osiris's antics have stolen attention but he's defending himself against trolls. The R&B singer often shares social media posts where he is enjoying the good life thanks to his celebrity, and it isn't difficult to find Osiris flexing cash or jewelry. He recently was caught up in a viral moment while jewelry shopping alongside Lil Baby and it was revealed that Osiris owed him $5,000.
Jayda Cheaves Explains Why She & Lil Baby Aren't Together Anymore

It's been a chaotic week over at the Quality Control building. Rumors exploded on the Internet in late November that Lil Baby dropped $100K on Saweetie during a shopping spree. Then, the ICY GRL rapper fueled the rumors after posting a picture of her with a "mystery man" that many believed to be Lil Baby. Of course, Baby and Quavo, who is Saweetie's ex, are labelmates, so naturally, that would be an awkward scenario. However, Quavo's suggestion to "swap it out" earned some attention from Lil Baby's child's mom, Jayda Cheaves.
Tank Reacts To Joe Budden Calling New Generation Of Male R&B Artists "Trash"

The current state of R&B is once again a hot topic thanks to The Joe Budden Podcast. In recent years, artists, critics, and fans have discussed the evolution of the genre, and while there is plenty of talent in the industry, many have been quite judgmental. Disapproving comments have included criticisms about R&B being boring and not having as much sonic diversity as earlier generations—specifically the 1990s and 2000s—but Joe Budden suggested that things are going pretty well, albeit the women are outshining the men.
Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Special Christmas Apparel

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has developed a massive following on social media. The former professional golfer has more than 3 million followers...
Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
Offset & Big Daddy Kane Connect At The Liquor Store

Thanksgiving weekend is a time to get together with friends and family, eat some good food, and more often than not, get drunk with your loved ones. It's a tradition in many households that could either lead to some family bonding or heated debates. That being said, liquor stores across the country have seen an influx of business over the past few days of people who are trying to stock up their liquor cabinets.
Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Offset Welcomes His Brother Home After 15 Years Behind Bars

After 15 years behind bars, Offset’s brother returned home from prison on Thursday. The Migos member recorded the reunion, which featured Offset greeting his brother with a warm embrace. “15 years and he back,” Offset captioned the clip on his Instagram Stories. It’s unclear why Offset’s brother was locked up. It’s worth noting Offset was just a teenager the last time his brother was a free man.
