10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katrina Kaif

After months of anticipation, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci was finally released during the Thanksgiving Holiday. The 2021 film features Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider who manages to marry into the Gucci family and unravel the strong foundation that leads to betrayal, revenge, and ultimately murder. Despite a very promising trailer, the movie was marked with decent reviews that resulted in a passable score of 62%. While the reviews weren’t glowing, House of Gucci still had a nice buzz surrounding the film; however, once the holiday weekend was said and done, House of Gucci only made $21.8 million from the five-day holiday opening. In general, the entire box office was quite lackluster with Encanto only making $43.3 million; however, with the buzz that House of Gucci had then the film should’ve made more than a notably weak $21.8 million. With a $75 million production price tag, House of Gucci will need to make over $100 million to not be considered a total flop, but with Spiderman: No Way Home and West Side Story coming out in the next couple of weeks then it unlikely that the film will even reach $50 million. So, what happened? House of Gucci had an all-star cast with a name director that was backpacked by an awesome trailer that pumped up the hype for the Ridley Scott film. This article will deeply examine why House of Gucci is turning out to be a financial disappointment. Obviously, the pandemic is still a reason that films in 2021 are seeing lackluster box office returns so that won’t be mentioned here. Don’t worry, if you plan on seeing House of Gucci then this article is spoiler free.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO