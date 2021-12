Harlan opened the game with a 12-0 run and never allowed Kuemper to get back into the ball game. Jacob Birch hit a three to make it 10-0 and finished with a game high 28 points, with 20 of them in the 1st half. Kuemper settled in during the 2nd quarter, scoring 13 points and got a nice pass from Dawson Gifford to Michael Kasperbauer for a basket to pull within 13. Kasperbauer came off the bench with some energy scoring 9 points in the 1st half. Kuemper trailed 41-19 at half, before starting the 2nd half with a young group on the floor. They fell behind by as many as 26 but did make a couple runs but weren’t able to get the lead under 20.

