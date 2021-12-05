NVAX Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of January 11, 2022 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 10, 2021, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ACAQ" and "ACAQWS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under the New York Stock Exchange symbol "ACAQ.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

