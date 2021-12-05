ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVAX Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of January 11, 2022 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NASDAQ: NVAX). The action charges Novavax with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating...

