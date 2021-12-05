ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem named “America’s Best Governor”

By Rich Keller
Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The American Legislative Exchange Council announced that Governor Kristi Noem is ranked the best governor...

Peggy Johnson
5d ago

Obviously, no one from South Dakota was in on the decision of making her "Best Governor", or else they were smoking something good. 😆

Rodney Fisher
5d ago

Must be a bunch of guys that made that proclamation. Most women and a majority of pot smokets I know think she should thrown out of office!!!!!

Robb Batteen
5d ago

Well considering ALEC is a right-wing group that pushes for the rights of corporations. Who promote and profit from privatized healthcare, privatized education, privatized medication, and a privatized prison system to name a few. Since ALEC's two largest donors are the Bradley foundation and the Charles Koch foundation which only support rightwing causes that make it easier for them to turn a profit. I was first concerned kristi won this notable title by her leadership style of helping and fighting for her citizens rights but I see this was only voted by corporate owned politicians and hacks that serve the mega donors and not us common citizens. Yet again this is another scar on her failing resume

