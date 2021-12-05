“Practicing Catholic” Pelosi Defends Abortion, Denounces Those Who Want To Restrict It

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once delivered a spittle-flecked, finger-jabbing rebuke to a reporter who asked if she hated former President Donald Trump.

“As a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me,” Pelosi said angrily in the December 2019 exchange. “Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

It was just one example of the San Francisco liberal invoking her faith to make a political point.

She did it again last week, noting that she is a “practicing Catholic” as she denounced the U.S. Supreme Court for even debating whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking to reporters, Pelosi called it a “very dark day” on Wednesday as the Supreme Court heard arguments about a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Pelosi called the law “extreme,” and said the court was “threatening to trample over the Constitution, destroy Roe v. Wade and turn away – take away a woman’s freedom to make the most fundamental decision that she can make for herself and her family, working with her family members and her doctor and her faith.”

She also said that prospect was why it was vital for Congress to pass the proposed Women’s Health Protection Act. The law, if enacted, “would protect access to termination of a pregnancy across the country,” Pelosi said.

“The codification of Roe, again, codification of Roe is the strongest weapon that we have to blunt these restrictive anti-woman state laws,” she added.

Continuing, Pelosi said the court’s decision was obviously unknown at this point, but that she was troubled by justices toying with the idea of overturning a precedent.

“I think they need a session in the ‘birds and the bees’ for some of the kinds of statements that they make,” she added. “I say that as a mother of five. Six years and one week, five children. As I say to my colleagues when you have five children in six years and one week, we can discuss this issue.”

“That was great for me; that’s not necessarily great for other people, Pelosi noted. “And it shouldn’t be up to any of us to decide what a woman and her family, her husband and her partner decides is right for them and their family and their future child-bearing possibilities.”

“So, it’s scary. It’s really scary. And I say that as a practicing Catholic,” she concluded.

“Again, this shouldn’t even be a political issue. Look at Ireland. Is there a more Catholic country? Look at Ireland and how they pass legislation respecting, respecting women, respecting women.”

Pelosi, for a “practicing Catholic,” could not be more wrong on both counts.

For one thing, the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the document that spells out the Catholic faith, says abortion is a “moral evil.”

“Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life,” the Catechism says.

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

Pelosi declined to say which religious faith might say it’s OK to kill children in the womb. But the answer might be none of them.

As for Ireland, it is true that Irish voters overturned a long-standing ban on abortion in December 2018.

Yet abortion is legal in Ireland only during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

In other words, the Irish law is more restrictive than Mississippi’s proposed ban by three weeks.

Meanwhile, based on an annual report by the Irish government, abortions were performed at a rate of 1,288 per every 1 million people.

In the United States, the rate is more than double that, according to the Guttmacher Institute, the leading pro-abortion think tank in America. Based on its number for 2017, the most recent year it has data available, the U.S. rate 2,652 abortions per 1 million people.

So, despite Pelosi’s claims, it seems the most Catholic country in the world, as Pelosi argues, has yet to embrace this “moral evil” with the same fervor and intensity as the United States.

