Belzutifan for RCC and non-RCC Neoplasms Associated With von Hippel-Lindau Disease Shows Encouraging Clinical Activity
The phase 2 MK-6482-004 trial found that belzutifan produced positive response data for patients with renal cell carcinoma and non–renal cell carcinoma neoplasms associated with von Hippel-Lindau disease. Belzutifan (MK-6482) showed encouraging clinical activity for patients with both renal cell carcinomas (RCCs) and non-RCC neoplasms associated with von Hippel-Lindau...www.cancernetwork.com
