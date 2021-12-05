ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Natural Gas rate case settled

Tahlequah Daily Press
 5 days ago

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved a settlement agreement that will initially result in an average increase of $1.27 in the average residential bill. However, the settlement includes a Commission...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

