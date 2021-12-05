Oklahoma Natural Gas rate case settled

Verbio has begun production at its renewable natural gas facility in Nevada, where it uses agricultural residue as its feedstock. The start of production comes after 2½ years of construction at the Nevada plant. The German-based Verbio purchased the former DuPont cellulosic ethanol plant in late 2018. Verbio President and General Manager Greg Faith said the Nevada biorefinery is now putting pipeline-quality natural gas into Alliant Energy’’s gas distribution system for sale nationally. According to a news release, the start of production at the Nevada plant completes one of the company’s key milestones of its initial strategic vision to expand into the U.S. market. With the completion of Phase 1, the Nevada plant will produce 7 million ethanol gallons equivalent of renewable natural gas. With the completion of Phase 2, scheduled to be completed in late 2022, it will begin producing 19 million gallons of renewable natural gas and 60 million gallons of corn-based ethanol. The integration of the two products is unique to Verbio and incorporates advanced technologies used at its facilities in Germany.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO