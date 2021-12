EOS records one of the biggest declines over the past 24 hours after losing 13 percent in price. Trading volume fell 35 percent as price moved below the 50-day EMA. EOS price analysis over the past 24 hours shows one of the biggest declines in the market for the token. Price fell more than 13 percent on the day, moving as low as $3.24. In doing so, EOS also fell below its crucial 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which suggests that a significant bearish outlook is on the cards. The extent of decline was also seen in the trading volume for EOS that fell more than 35 percent over the last 24 hours, indicating formation of a stagnant market.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO