ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

First look: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’ trailer drops

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqeUa_0dEeTS6R00
Shameik Moore Shameik Moore, pictured in this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, will reprise his iconic role as the webbed crusader in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two sequels slated to hit theaters in October 2022. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sony Pictures unveiled a sneak peek at the first of two highly-anticipated Spider-Verse sequels Saturday night, delighting fans and teasing the future adventures of the wildly popular franchise’s beloved characters.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered,” reads Sony Pictures Animation’s official description for the first of two planned “Into the Spider-Verse” sequels.

Confirmed cast members for the project, slated to debut in theaters exclusively in October 2022, include Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, ComicBook.com reported, noting it was previously reported that Issa Rae has been cast to voice Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Before flooding the internet Saturday night with the two-and-a-half-minute teaser, Sony debuted the footage during Brazil Comic Con, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Into the Spider-Verse” took home the 2019 Oscar for best animated feature, the entertainment news outlet reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shameik Moore
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Oscar Isaac
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, trailer, and cast – when is Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) out?

When does Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 come out? One of the best animated movies of all time, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, had fans clamouring for more as soon as the credits rolled. We ended up waiting a full year, but Sony confirmed two sequels in November 2019, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller back as writers and producers.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Verse#Cox Media Group#Spiderverse#Multiverse#Sony Pictures Animation
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Directors Break Down That Dazzling Car Chase, and the Debut of [SPOILER] in Episode 4

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses plot points in Episode 3 and Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” currently streaming on Disney Plus. For its first four series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios hired a single filmmaker to direct every episode of the season (including Matt Shakman for “WandaVision” and Kate Herron for “Loki”). On “Hawkeye,” however, Marvel split director duties between Rhys Thomas (“Documentary Now!”), who helmed the first, second and sixth episodes of the season, and the team of Bert and Bertie (“Troop Zero”), who helmed Episodes 3 through 5. The process meant that Bert and Bertie had to step to...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is landing on Disney+ 69 days after its Nov. 5 theatrical release that date being January 12, 2022. That window is a notable size considering Disney’s experiment to crush theatrical down to a day-and-date model with Disney+ during the pandemic. Previously, Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a 71-day window before landing on Disney+. Disney previously rubbed Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson the wrong way in the aftermath of that film’s short-change at the B.O. given its simultaneous availability on Disney+; the actress suing the studio and ultimately reaching an amicable settlement. The movie, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao,...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of...
MOVIES
TVLine

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg Eyed to Lead Disney+ Star Wars Series (Report)

Amandla Stenberg could be among the next visitors to a galaxy far, far away. The Hate U Give actress is reportedly in talks to lead The Acolyte, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe, according to our sister site Variety. The Acolyte was officially confirmed as an in-the-works Lucasfilm project in 2020, described as a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. Per the initial description, the series will unearth “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.” Additional plot specifics, and details about Stenberg’s potential role, are being kept under wraps; reps for Stenberg and Disney+ did...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Variety

SXSW Film Festival to Open With Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

The 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the world premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The genre-blending project is led by Michelle Yeoh, and comes from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Billed creatively as “Daniels,” their past credits include the festival title “Swiss Army Man.” Premiering on March 11 in Austin, Texas, the film is described as a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. “We are thrilled to premiere Daniels’ latest work, which is fantastically inventive, entertaining, emotionally grounded, and crammed with the exceptional creativity...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in first footage of upcoming Netflix film

The first footage has been released for Don’t Look Up, an upcoming Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.Netflix unveiled the brief excerpt on Tuesday as part of a preview of all its planned movie releases for 2021. The streaming platform has a massive release schedule for the year ahead, with at least one new film coming out every week.Among those releases is Don’t Look Up, a political satire disaster film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film, according to Netflix, “tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media...
MOVIES
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

As Scarlett Johansson Wins Award For Black Widow, She Reflects On Not Knowing If The World Would Love Her Character 10 Years Ago

Earlier this year we got what most assume is the final adventure for Marvel’s Black Widow. The comic book character had been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since almost the very beginning, appearing first in Iron Man 2, and while she did not get her own movie until the end, Black Widow became a fan favorite almost immediately. Scarlett Johansson recently thanked those fans because she says she had no idea if fans would like her version of the character when this all got started.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Operation Fortune’ Trailer: Guy Ritchie Reunites with Jason Statham in Globetrotting Spy Movie

It’s been 23 years since director Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham kicked off their working relationship with “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998), which co-starred the latter. Statham gradually evolved into the mold of yesteryear’s action antiheroes, relying on quick fists, feet, a precise trigger finger, and wisecracks to tussle his way through snappy projects, a few directed by Ritchie. After “Lock, Stock” came “Snatch” (2000), “Revolver” (2005), and, earlier this year, the pair reunited for the stylish revenge-thriller “Wrath of Man” (2021), which was a modest success. The partnership continues to bear fruit with a fifth collaboration on...
MOVIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
42K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy