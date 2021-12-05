NJ mom charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 5-month-old daughter

PENNS GROVE, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is facing a murder charge in the Friday night stabbing death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26, was arrested at her Penns Grove apartment complex after police responded to a disturbance and found the infant with multiple stab wounds to the chest, NJ.com reported.

“It happened in my community. It happened right next to my house,” neighbor Arthur Edge told WPVI.

“I lived next to (Alcazar) for two and a half years, so it’s a shock to me,” he added.

Investigators confirmed that once they arrived at Alcazar’s Helms Cove Lane residence, they found the woman arguing with another person and the body of the deceased infant with visible stab wounds to the chest.

Multiple knives were also recovered from the scene, officials told WPVI.

An autopsy performed on the child determined stab wounds were the cause of death, but no other injuries were reported, prosecutors confirmed to NJ.com.

Officials also confirmed to WPVI that the baby girl’s father was not at the residence at the time of her death.

