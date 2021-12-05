ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fauci says he hopes U.S. travel ban from southern Africa can be lifted in 'reasonable period'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he hopes the ban on travelers from southern African countries can be lifted in a “reasonable period of time” as more information is gathered on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program that U.S. authorities are mindful of the hardship the travel ban is causing in those countries and are constantly re-evaluating the policy. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

Cemex says U.S. Justice Dept. closed anti-trust investigation

MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has closed an investigation against the company for a possible violation of anti-trust laws. Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) also reported that it was fined about 68 million euros...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. weekly average of COVID-19 cases and deaths up -CDC director

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States was up 37% and average deaths per day climbed 28%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. Initial data suggests that COVID-19 vaccine boosters help to bolster protection against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
travelweekly.com

Fauci suggests South Africa travel ban could be short-lived

The ban on noncitizen U.S. entry from South Africa and seven other southern African nations might be short-lived, according to the Biden administration's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. "In real time, literally on a daily basis, we're reevaluating that policy," Fauci said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union"...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

South Africa's president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans

South Africa's president has condemned travel bans enacted against his country and its neighbours over the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Cyril Ramaphosa said he was "deeply disappointed" by the action, which he described as unjustified, and called for the bans to be urgently lifted. The UK, EU and US are...
TRAVEL
kion546.com

Canada bans travellers from southern Africa as concerns mount over coronavirus variant

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — Canada will be banning the entry of all foreign nationals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days as concerns over a new coronavirus variant grow. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said individuals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days and are currently in Canada are being asked to quarantine now and to go for a COVID-19 test. The countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Those individuals must remain in quarantine until they receive a negative result, he said. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said there are currently no direct flights from the region to Canada. Canadians and other permanent residents returning to Canada from the region through another country must take a negative COVID-19 test in the third country. They will also be tested upon arrival in Canada, Duclos said, and will quarantine until they have proof of a negative test. He said these individuals will then be released to quarantine somewhere safe, but must be tested once again on day eight. Duclos said Global Affairs Canada will also be issuing a travel advisory, asking all Canadians not to travel to southern Africa, noting the government is “acting quickly to protect the health and safety of Canadians.” According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, laboratories across Canada have been “alerted” to the B.1.1.529 variant, and have “searched for possible detections.” “But to date there are no indications of the variant’s presence in Canada,” Tam said. “There have not been any identifications of this variant through post-arrival testing of travellers to date.” While the variant is still being studied, Tam said it is considered “unusual” due to the high number of mutations. “Due to the potential for increased transmissibility and the possibility of increased resistance to vaccine induced protection, we’re concerned about this new variant and are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” she told reporters. Tam said it is “very difficult” to keep the mutation out of Canada “entirely.” “The border is never 100 per cent, but each layer provides an additional layer of protection,” she said. While the travel ban currently only covers seven countries, Alghabra said officials will continue to monitor data from around the world as well as from tests conducted at the border. “We’ll take additional precautionary measures if necessary,” he said, adding that officials will be “constantly” re-evaluating and reassessing the list of affected countries. A ‘VARIANT OF CONCERN’ The news from Canada comes just after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, and named it “Omicron.” According to the WHO, the variant was first reported from South Africa on Nov. 24. Since then, cases of the variant have been reported in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. The WHO said this variant has a “large number of mutations,” some of which “are concerning.” “Preliminary evidence suggests and increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs,” a press release reads. According to the WHO, the number of cases of this variant “appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa,” Fears over the variant have prompted several countries including Britain, the U.S. and the European Union to tighten their border controls. But, speaking at a media briefing on Friday, South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the travel bans are against the norms and standards of the WHO. With a file from Reuters.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Southern African#African Countries#Omicron#Cnn
Slate

U.S. Joins Europe in Banning Travel From Southern Africa Amid Fears Over New COVID Variant Omicron

Update: Countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa on Friday amid global fears of a new coronavirus variant that could be more dangerous and infectious. The World Health Organization classified the variant first identified in South Africa as a highly transmissible variant of concern and dubbed it Omicron. The United States said it will restrict travel from South Africa and neighboring countries starting on Monday. Lots of other countries, including Canada and Russia, also joined the 27-nation European Union in restricting travelers from southern Africa even as experts warned travel bans may not do much to stop the variant that has already been detected in numerous countries, including Belgium, Israel, and Hong Kong.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy