UFC Vegas 44 Bonuses: Rafael Fiziev Gets Bonus For Wheel Kick KO Win

By Andrew Ravens
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC Vegas 44 bonuses have been released. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Rob Font and Jose Aldo. This fight saw Font seem to be a few steps quicker than Aldo, who was taken down by...

The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To José Aldo’s Victory Over Rob Font

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories. In this installment of The Pulse of MMA, we look at the raw, unfiltered reactions from MMA fans to the result of UFC Vegas 44’s main event between José Aldo and Rob Font. José Aldo def. Rob Font via...
UFC Vegas 44 odds: Jose Aldo small underdog to Rob Font, Fiziev barely favored over Riddell

UFC Vegas 44 is upon us, which takes place tonight (December 4th) from the company’s now usual location, the APEX facility, in Las Vegas. The featured matchup of the evening takes place near the top of the bantamweight division as the #4 ranked, Rob Font, tries his hand at former featherweight king, Jose Aldo. The co-main event for this fight night should also be a banger as two exciting ranked lightweights with identical records, 10-1 Brad Riddell (#12) and 10-1 Rafael Fiziev (#14), are set to light things up. Before these fuego fights catch fire, let’s take a gander at some UFC Vegas 44 moneylines and prop bets. Towards the bottom of the page, there’s graphics containing the betting odds for all of this card’s matchups.
Spinning Wheel Kick Puts UFC Fighter Chris Barnett In The Spotlight

Chris Barnett is not the typical UFC heavyweight. Barnett — who also goes by “Beast Boy” and “Huggy Bear” — stands just 5-foot 9-inches and weighs in close to the UFC heavyweight limit of 265 pounds. He continues to thrive in the land of giants. In a division where the average height is in the 6-foot 3–6-foot 4 range.
Rafael Fiziev: Punch Faces, Get Money

Rafael Fiziev loves mixed martial arts. He loves the Octagon and often refers to it as his home. However, his reasoning behind why he cherishes MMA and the Octagon might not be what you think. “This sport means so much to me because I don’t know how to make money...
UFC Vegas 44 card: Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight kickboxers Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will throw down this weekend (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sometimes, a match up just has to happen. Riddell and Fiziev are former training partners, and both expressed interest...
UFC Vegas 44 Bonus Report: Clay Guida among six fighters to take home a bonus

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 44 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font. The highly anticipated bantamweight main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was seemingly able to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight, but it was the powerful kicks and right hands of ‘The King of Rio’ that proved to be the difference. Jose Aldo was able to drop the American on multiple occasions during the contest, cruising to a unanimous decision win. It was a vintage performance from Aldo and following the fight he called out former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.
Chris Curtis
Mallory Martin
Rob Font
Clay Guida
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 44

The final UFC Vegas 44 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo will headline...
UFC Vegas 44 bonuses: Clay Guida banks $50K with first finish since 2017

Jose Aldo and Rob Font delivered the goods last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the bantamweight contenders collided in a five-round main event. It was a competitive fight, but Aldo ultimately came out on top (highlights HERE).
UFC Vegas 44 Bonuses: Six fighters bank an extra $50,000

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Six fighters walked away with the $50,000 incentives. Fight of the Night: Cheyanne Vlismas vs Mallory Martin. Cheyanne Vlismis made it two in a row in her...
UFC on ESPN 31 Predictions: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev breakdown, betting odds

A battle of elite prospects, within the UFC lightweight division, will go toe-to-toe in a can’t miss co-main event bout. Hard-hitting #12-ranked Brad Riddell, holding a professional record of 10-1, 4-0 inside the octagon, is set to fight former teammate and self-proclaimed friend, #15 ranked Rafael Fiziev. Fiziev is a Muay Thai specialist holding a professional record of 10-1, 4-1 inside the octagon.
“I got hit by a car,” Dusko Todorovic reveals his devastating injury before getting his KO win at UFC Vegas 44

Dusko Todorovic is a warrior in his own right. The UFC Vegas 44 fighter did not have a normal training camp leading up to his fight on Saturday. At UFC Vegas 44, middleweight fighter Dusko Todorovic stunned everyone with his amazing knockout win in the very first round. The fighter was paired against a fairly dangerous Maki Pitolo for his fourth fight in the promotion. Dusko lit up the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada with his first-round KO for sure.
By The Numbers: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The spotlight has never shined brighter on Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev. Two...
Kavanagh Says Potential McGregor/Diaz Trilogy Gives Him ‘Nightmares’

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor are planning a comeback but against who?. Conor McGregor is currently sidelined with a leg injury. Although his timeline for return is not yet specified, he is still talking about his plan of attack. McGregor has stated that he would like to fight for the belt when he is ready to get back in the cage.
McGregor Debates Filmmaker About Khabib’s Retirement & Legacy

In this week’s installment of The Twitter Adventures of Conor McGregor, The Notorious One takes on an award-winning filmmaker in a debate about Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s legacy. On October 24, 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov called it a career after advancing his flawless record to 29-0 with a submission victory over Justin Gaethje....
Charles Oliveira’s Coach Thinks Dustin Poirier “Afraid” To Grapple

UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira knows his best path to victory against Dustin Poirier could come with his grappling at UFC 269. Oliveira earned the lightweight title by defeating Michael Chandler earlier this year. After getting into some trouble on the feet early in the fight, he rebounded in Round 2 to earn a TKO victory to get the vacant belt.
Bisping Wants Nate Diaz To Rematch Clay Cuida After Declining Chimaev

Michael Bisping has an idea of who Nate Diaz should fight if he is not interested in Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz has been vocal about his disinterest in fighting the red-hot prospect Chimaev in the last fight of his UFC contract, despite this being the thing that the UFC is pushing for. He has spoken outright about not wanting to take this fight because he feels that the Chechen is not experienced enough in the UFC and is undeserving of the hype that has been put on him.
Oliveira Ready To Show Who “The Real Champ” Is At UFC 269

Charles Oliveira says he’ll prove who the “real” lightweight king is this weekend to those who continue to brand his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier as the ‘uncrowned champion’. Despite an incredible journey to the top, Oliveira is seemingly being undervalued and delegitimized as champion by many, including top contender Justin...
Rafael Fiziev Admits Head Kick KO Over Brad Riddell Was Bittersweet

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev earned a highlight knockout over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44, but he felt conflicted after beating his longtime friend. Fiziev and Riddell are former training partners at Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand. While the two agreed to remain friends regardless of the outcome at UFC Vegas 44, Fiziev and Riddell knew their matchup would be a bit unorthodox and uncomfortable.
