UFC Vegas 44 Bonuses: Rafael Fiziev Gets Bonus For Wheel Kick KO Win

UFC Vegas 44 is upon us, which takes place tonight (December 4th) from the company’s now usual location, the APEX facility, in Las Vegas. The featured matchup of the evening takes place near the top of the bantamweight division as the #4 ranked, Rob Font, tries his hand at former featherweight king, Jose Aldo. The co-main event for this fight night should also be a banger as two exciting ranked lightweights with identical records, 10-1 Brad Riddell (#12) and 10-1 Rafael Fiziev (#14), are set to light things up. Before these fuego fights catch fire, let’s take a gander at some UFC Vegas 44 moneylines and prop bets. Towards the bottom of the page, there’s graphics containing the betting odds for all of this card’s matchups.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO