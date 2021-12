Each time Amanda Nunes prepares to defend one of her two UFC titles, her challenger explains why they will be the one to finally dethrone the Lioness. They explain why they will be the one to end the Brazilian’s winning streak.Each time, so far, the gold has remained wrapped around Nunes’s waist. Each time, the win streak has been extended. It’s now at 12, with Nunes unbeaten in seven years.So, what separates Julianna Pena from the rest, as the American attempts to pry the bantamweight belt from Nunes in the dual-weight champion’s first bantamweight defence in two years?“I feel...

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO