If you suffer from anxiety, you might want to try out this easy hack. All you need is a rubber band. Dr. Oz explains that all you need to do is wear a rubber band around your wrist, and whenever you feel yourself getting anxious, just lightly snap the rubber band on your wrist. When you do this repeatedly over time, your brain will subconsciously start avoiding the stimulus, of anxiety. In other words, you will be shutting down the anxiety you feel and prevent it from happening as frequently. Just be sure not to snap the rubber band on your wrist too hard, as it should be a gentle snap.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO