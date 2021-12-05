ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sportico

NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
CBS Denver

Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
Sportico

Private Equity Deals Are Coming to the NHL

The National Hockey League is the latest major sports league to approve private equity ownership in its teams. The league’s board of governors on Thursday approved a change to its ownership rules to allow for institutional investors, according to someone familiar with the decision. The NHL joins the NBA, MLS and MLB in making the change. An NHL representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The NHL’s rules are similar to what other leagues have laid out, according to the person, who was granted anonymity because the details aren’t public. Private equity firms can own minority stakes in a maximum of...
560 The Joe

Panthers Mailbag 12-10-2021

Here is your Florida Panthers Mailbag with Doug Plagens dropping some knowledge about The Cats, Hockey and what is ahead for South Florida’s Team.
Janesville Gazette

Detroit Red Wings snowed under by Colorado Avalanche, 7-3, in Denver

DENVER — The Detroit Red Wings endured a scare to one of their top players and suffered another lopsided loss on the road. Their attempt at a comeback Friday at Ball Arena was short-lived as the Colorado Avalanche unleashed a flurry that saw both Detroit goalies snowed under. The 7-3 loss dropped the Wings (13-12-3) to 4-9-1 on the road.
Janesville Gazette

Alexandar Georgiev comes up big for Rangers in win over Buffalo

BUFFALO — If the NHL schedule maker didn’t do the Rangers any favors setting them up to play the Colorado Avalanche in the back end of a back-to-back Wednesday at the Garden, then someone tried to make it up to the Blueshirts by scheduling them to visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
Janesville Gazette

Kasperi Kapanen makes the most of his opportunity, as Penguins beat Capitals

WASHINGTON – Say this about Kasperi Kapanen, the guy is honest. Asked this week how he’d evaluate his play of late, the Penguins sparkplug winger responded with two words. In the 12 games leading up to Friday, Kapanen scored just a single goal. Obviously, the coaching staff wasn’t thrilled by that production, as the Finnish forward was recently relegated into a bottom-six role. He finished Monday’s game in Seattle on the fourth line.
